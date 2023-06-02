Ward system in GHMC to resolve civic issues efficiently

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to implement the Ward Office Administration System, which will introduce a four-tier system of administration. This new system will replace the existing three-tier system, which consists of the Head Office under the GHMC Commissioner, six Zonal Offices under Zonal Commissioners and 30 Circle Offices under Deputy Municipal Commissioners.

Currently, the GHMC’s administrative setup is unable to effectively address the concerns of its citizens, leading to dissatisfaction among the people, said residents. Delays and failures in performance have resulted in health hazards, risks and environmental pollution. Citizens who encounter problems such as accumulated garbage, potholes, bad roads, fallen trees or construction debris have to visit the circle offices or head office to register their grievances for resolution. This has led to a lack of prompt maintenance services, given the vast territorial jurisdiction of the management, residents point out.

In response to the evolving needs of the city’s residents, the GHMC is establishing Ward Offices as the fourth administrative unit in all 150 wards. The Ward Offices aim to provide convenient access and greater citizen participation by decentralising and restructuring the current setup. Each Ward Office will be headed by an Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) supported by 10 officials from various departments, including sanitation, road maintenance, engineering, entomology, town planning and urban community development (UCD).

The rapid expansion of the city and its growing population has placed significant strain on the management of civic services. Busy citizens often struggle to find time to address their problems and grievances. Authorities believe a decentralised administration is essential for establishing a vibrant platform where citizens can express their needs and actively participate in the development process to resolve issues effectively.

GHMC officials told TNIE that Ward Offices will further decentralise the municipal and urban development functions, providing increased accessibility to citizens. The objective is to establish a citizen-friendly government, raise awareness about the services provided and clarify the responsibilities of different department officials, they added.

The Ward Offices will also prioritise resolving grievances received through media channels, online platforms, control room, Dial-100 and other channels within specified timeframes, officials point out. Furthermore, they will ensure proper maintenance of all civic infrastructure under various ongoing schemes and development projects in a coordinated and convergent approach.

