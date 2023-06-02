Home Cities Hyderabad

Ward system in GHMC to resolve civic issues efficiently

GHMC officials believe that switching to the new 4-tier system will help in timely redresal of citizens’ concerns

Published: 02nd June 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to implement the Ward Office Administration System, which will introduce a four-tier system of administration. This new system will replace the existing three-tier system, which consists of the Head Office under the GHMC Commissioner, six Zonal Offices under Zonal Commissioners and 30 Circle Offices under Deputy Municipal Commissioners.

Currently, the GHMC’s administrative setup is unable to effectively address the concerns of its citizens, leading to dissatisfaction among the people, said residents. Delays and failures in performance have resulted in health hazards, risks and environmental pollution. Citizens who encounter problems such as accumulated garbage, potholes, bad roads, fallen trees or construction debris have to visit the circle offices or head office to register their grievances for resolution. This has led to a lack of prompt maintenance services, given the vast territorial jurisdiction of the management, residents point out.

In response to the evolving needs of the city’s residents, the GHMC is establishing Ward Offices as the fourth administrative unit in all 150 wards. The Ward Offices aim to provide convenient access and greater citizen participation by decentralising and restructuring the current setup. Each Ward Office will be headed by an Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) supported by 10 officials from various departments, including sanitation, road maintenance, engineering, entomology, town planning and urban community development (UCD).

The rapid expansion of the city and its growing population has placed significant strain on the management of civic services. Busy citizens often struggle to find time to address their problems and grievances. Authorities believe a decentralised administration is essential for establishing a vibrant platform where citizens can express their needs and actively participate in the development process to resolve issues effectively.

GHMC officials told TNIE that Ward Offices will further decentralise the municipal and urban development functions, providing increased accessibility to citizens. The objective is to establish a citizen-friendly government, raise awareness about the services provided and clarify the responsibilities of different department officials, they added.

The Ward Offices will also prioritise resolving grievances received through media channels, online platforms, control room, Dial-100 and other channels within specified timeframes, officials point out. Furthermore, they will ensure proper maintenance of all civic infrastructure under various ongoing schemes and development projects in a coordinated and convergent approach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC ward system
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp