Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Minister shares worrying facts on plastic pollution

Students who participated in the hackathon organised by TSPCB last week were also felicitated. 

Published: 06th June 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

World Environment Day

A man walks past a mural on the wall of Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad, on World Environment Day on Monday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Environment Day, on Monday, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) organised a special event to highlight the State’s progress in the environmental sector.

Addressing this year’s theme, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, Minister for Forest and Environment, A Indrakaran Reddy, shared some concerning statistics. He revealed that Telangana produces around 1,082 tonnes of plastic waste per day, out of which 747 tonnes are utilised for oil extraction and alternate fuel.

However, he said, effective management was required for the remaining 345 tonnes by the municipal administration. During the event, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav emphasised the importance of awareness-based actions to combat the threat of single-use plastic to animal and marine life.

The TSPCB has played an active role in implementing Plastic Waste Management and Handling Rules, resulting in an increase in plastic waste management from 600 tonnes per day to 1,439 tonnes per day. Telangana banned single-use plastics in July 2022.

Since the ban, joint inspections with the Central Pollution Control Board’s Regional Directorates, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) have been conducted. 

Closure orders were issued to non-compliant units, resulting in the seizure of approximately 3,962 kg of plastic and the collection of Rs 11,35,718 in fines. During the event, awards were presented to industry, healthcare establishments, gram panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations for their outstanding performance. Students who participated in the hackathon organised by TSPCB last week were also felicitated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Environment Dayplastic pollution A Indrakaran Reddy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp