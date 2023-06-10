Alcoholics Anonymous: Embracing sobriety

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The success of a collective is validated when the number of people it impacts begins to grow. In that respect, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has been an organisation that has helped millions of people recover from the disease of alcoholism. Started in 1935 in the United States by a stockbroker and a doctor, AA reached India in the 1950s through Canadian and British officers posted in India.

The organisation is fully run by people who recovered from the disease and later helped others to do the same. “Alcoholism had totally ruined my life. It became part of my personality. It plagued me for 15 years and by that time I had lost all respect I had in society and had no value systems,” said Akbar, a member of the organisation from the city.

Akbar’s art work

He worked as an artist in a media organisation, used to participate in competitions, and had his works displayed in exhibitions before the disease took over his life. “I used to harass my wife and stopped taking interest in my work. Drinking became my first priority. I was admitted to rehabilitation centres but after spending three months there, I would not last even for three hours once I got out,” he added.

“Of course, in one’s desire to have more, one forgets all relationships, all duties and obligations one has towards society and family,” said Krishna, another member. He told CE that the organisation, which has around 10,000 members in Hyderabad, has at least 40-50 groups running at present, helping thousands recover every minute.

Any person who wants to resolve their drinking problem can reach out to their nearest AA group. They are introduced to the group members and a sponsor works as a guide to help the person recover. The group meets every day in the evening. They are also introduced to the literature including books, videos and audio that help motivate them and inspire them to stop drinking.

“There are a few service committees dedicated to each activity of the group. The sponsor, who is himself an alcoholic who has recovered, helps others to get over it. I have been part of AA for the past 16 years. After I recovered, I started helping other people and now I have lost count of how many!” said Krishna.

Akbar’s story is also the same, just like all other members of the group – AA helped them regain control over their lives. “It is a one-day program. They motivate you to focus on not drinking for a day. You have to tell yourself that I will not drink today from morning till evening. That is how I started it and now I am sober for the past three years. Imagine someone who could not control himself for three hours is now changed into someone who has not touched a drink in three years!” said Akbar.

There are many such success stories. Even celebrities like Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth have supported the organisation. “We just want people to know that there are people out there who can help you. Just reach out to us through our helplines,” said Krishna. Their helpline numbers are 9666466118/119 for Telangana or online at aagsoindia.org

