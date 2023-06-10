Living life king size

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is a city of Nawabs and is no stranger to opulence. It has consumers having international tastes, expectations and standards. Naturally, Indulge found itself gestating well in the Nawabi cocoon. Founded in 2022, Indulge Global is a 24/7 global lifestyle concierge service like no other, curated to its member’s lifestyles and unique preferences. A blend of artificial and human intelligence, aligned with a customer-first attitude.

From arranging private jet charters to securing VIP access to global events, Indulge Global does it all. Want to have breakfast at Mount Everest Base Camp or book a bespoke dinner at Club Gascon in London? Need a private helicopter to visit the Château de Versailles or a charter air ambulance in Thailand? Indulge Concierge has got you covered. The brand’s client base includes notable clients like Mouni Roy, Nikhil Kamath, Anshula Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, Krystle D’souza, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Vikram Reddy, and several others.

Talking about his journey, Karan Bhangay, Founder and CEO of Indulge Global, born and brought up in Hyderabad says, “I started my first job right after finishing high school, motivated by the desire to buy my favourite bike and branded sneakers. Despite others thinking I was only working for material things, my true ambition was to conquer the world. Before getting my bachelor’s degree in 2008, I worked as a receptionist at an Airtel store, earning a significant amount for that time.

Later, I joined a magazine called Water Today in Chennai, where I became the Features Managing Editor and skipped my fourth year of software engineering because I was so passionate about my work. My life took a turning point when I joined Avant Garde Life, a lifestyle magazine. I quickly progressed from being a Consultant to becoming the Publishing Partner of the national magazine.

As an aspiring entrepreneur, I still had a hunger for more in life, but now I had gained strategic skills and industry experience to turn my dreams into reality. I then launched The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE), India’s first luxury exhibition. Within a few years, the company became a pioneer in the luxury space, hosting over 40 luxury events. I also started The Earth Love (TEL), which promoted consciously made products and now, Indulge Global, a luxury lifestyle management company.”

Indulge Concierge has been able to use the best of phygital infrastructure by using artificial intelligence and conversational commerce in the form of WhatsApp, to create a unique, hyper-personalised concierge service for its high-end clientele. Indulge has set itself apart by engaging a global quick-footed vendor network that is suited to deliver quickly on complex and tailored demands.

Lastly, no request is denied. The team goes all out on getting solutions to the most novel of demands and is sure to communicate transparently to its users. “Museum of the Future is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies, services, and products in the financial district of Dubai. One of our clients visited the landmark venue with her daughter.

She did not have a booking and there were no tickets available for the next 15 days. She called us literally from the doorstep of the location. Indulge’s geniuses worked their magic and they entered the museum in flat 7 minutes from raising the request. In such critical situations, we find it our duty to do as much as we can, as fast as we can,” concludes Karan.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is a city of Nawabs and is no stranger to opulence. It has consumers having international tastes, expectations and standards. Naturally, Indulge found itself gestating well in the Nawabi cocoon. Founded in 2022, Indulge Global is a 24/7 global lifestyle concierge service like no other, curated to its member’s lifestyles and unique preferences. A blend of artificial and human intelligence, aligned with a customer-first attitude. From arranging private jet charters to securing VIP access to global events, Indulge Global does it all. Want to have breakfast at Mount Everest Base Camp or book a bespoke dinner at Club Gascon in London? Need a private helicopter to visit the Château de Versailles or a charter air ambulance in Thailand? Indulge Concierge has got you covered. The brand’s client base includes notable clients like Mouni Roy, Nikhil Kamath, Anshula Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, Krystle D’souza, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Vikram Reddy, and several others. Talking about his journey, Karan Bhangay, Founder and CEO of Indulge Global, born and brought up in Hyderabad says, “I started my first job right after finishing high school, motivated by the desire to buy my favourite bike and branded sneakers. Despite others thinking I was only working for material things, my true ambition was to conquer the world. Before getting my bachelor’s degree in 2008, I worked as a receptionist at an Airtel store, earning a significant amount for that time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, I joined a magazine called Water Today in Chennai, where I became the Features Managing Editor and skipped my fourth year of software engineering because I was so passionate about my work. My life took a turning point when I joined Avant Garde Life, a lifestyle magazine. I quickly progressed from being a Consultant to becoming the Publishing Partner of the national magazine. As an aspiring entrepreneur, I still had a hunger for more in life, but now I had gained strategic skills and industry experience to turn my dreams into reality. I then launched The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE), India’s first luxury exhibition. Within a few years, the company became a pioneer in the luxury space, hosting over 40 luxury events. I also started The Earth Love (TEL), which promoted consciously made products and now, Indulge Global, a luxury lifestyle management company.” Indulge Concierge has been able to use the best of phygital infrastructure by using artificial intelligence and conversational commerce in the form of WhatsApp, to create a unique, hyper-personalised concierge service for its high-end clientele. Indulge has set itself apart by engaging a global quick-footed vendor network that is suited to deliver quickly on complex and tailored demands. Lastly, no request is denied. The team goes all out on getting solutions to the most novel of demands and is sure to communicate transparently to its users. “Museum of the Future is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies, services, and products in the financial district of Dubai. One of our clients visited the landmark venue with her daughter. She did not have a booking and there were no tickets available for the next 15 days. She called us literally from the doorstep of the location. Indulge’s geniuses worked their magic and they entered the museum in flat 7 minutes from raising the request. In such critical situations, we find it our duty to do as much as we can, as fast as we can,” concludes Karan.