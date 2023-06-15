Home Cities Hyderabad

Colours of Mahatma

Susheel’s paintings show Gandhi in abstract and contemporary style.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Ojal Sengar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beginning his artistic journey from an early age of 8, Susheel Kumar Gotla, a Hyderabad-based artist driven by his deep admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, has taken it upon himself to revive the fading values of Mahatma Gandhi through his art. Having completed his Fine Arts degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Hyderabad, he was recently offered a scholarship for an international fellowship programme on Peace and Non-violence by the renowned Mahatma Gandhi Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra.

Reflecting on his early inspiration, Susheel says, “At the age of 11, my mother gifted me the book My Experiments with the Truth and that book really inspired me. The Champaran Satyagraha was the most inspiring story and there were so many small things like him admitting his mistakes and experiments he did with himself that really inspired me. And after learning so much about him I started to paint Mahatma Gandhi. I want to propagate Mahatma Gandhi to the younger generation through my painting. Bapu has taught us tolerance, non-violence, compassion, and sustainable living that I try to show in my art.”

Susheel’s paintings show Gandhi in abstract and contemporary style. Awed by his work, he was invited to Aurangabad and Sabarmati Ashram to display his paintings of Mahatma Gandhi. His artwork received praise from multiple viewers, including Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Speaking about his artistic approach, Susheel says, “Audience can see the different expressions of Bapu in my works as I try to represent the tough times he went through. You need creativity to sculpt or paint Bapu. That is why I make his expressions sometimes serious, sometimes funny or happy” He also expresses his gratitude regarding the fellowship programme, “Getting the fellowship was the greatest honour for me. I was invited to the ashram and when I entered, I had goosebumps. As someone who has been sculpting and painting Mahatma Gandhi from a young age, I saw the place he used to rest, where he used to write and I was speechless.”

Moved by his experience at Sevagram Ashram and Sabarmati Ashram, Susheel expressed his gratitude in a unique way. He proceeded to paint ten paintings of Gandhi that he has now donated to Sevagram Ashram, perpetuating the legacy of the great leader.

