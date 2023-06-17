Authentic flavours with a modern twist unveiled at Uppu Telugu Kitchen

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cohri’s the iconic restaurant chain in India, unveiled Uppu Telugu Kitchen, a concept restaurant offering authentic traditional Telugu cuisine at Road No 12, Banjara Hills recently. The restaurant promises to take the guests on a gastronomical adventure of the rich flavours served with the best kept secrets of Telugu cuisine. The decor features warm lighting, tasteful music, and comfortable seating arrangements for over 100 guests.

They have meticulously crafted an enticing menu that features a unique blend of traditional and contemporary culinary techniques, promising to transport diners on an unforgettable culinary journey. Guests can look forward to savouring authentic Telangana, Konaseema and Rayalaseema delicacies. The restaurant also offers a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, ensuring that there is something for everyone — The Vegetarian Thali, The Rajahmundry Non-Vegetarian Thali and The Uppu Special Rayala Vari Thali. Talking about the restaurant, Amar Ohri, Managing Director, Ohri’s Group, says, “We are thrilled to introduce Uppu Telugu Kitchen with an elaborate menu serving traditional Telugu delicacies for the food connoisseurs, and take them on a nostalgic trip of authentic Telugu flavours.”

Apart from food, there are three other things that’s sure to attract Hyderabadis to the restaurant — a giant elephant head welcomes you at the entrance, the interior decor resembles that of a temple with huge bells and ornate pillars and food served on banana leaf.

Once we got seated, we were served with two refreshing drinks — Kadi Patta Infused Orange and Guava Kulikki Sherbat. Flavours of curry leaves burst through the orange drink making it a refreshing concoction on a summer day and the Kerala-style guava sherbet was sweet and tangy. Next we were served Pudina Paneer Vepudu which had deep fried paneer sticks tossed in pudina karam and spices.

The star of the starters was Golconda Kori which was marinated chicken pieces in spices wrapped in potato wafers and deep fried. The chicken was succulent yet had the perfect crunch from the wafers. Next we had Rajahmundry Royalla Vepudu — prawns fried in traditional sweet and spicy masala with flavour of curry leaves across each bite.

Our main course journey started with the authentic Natu Kodi Pulusu which we paired with Nellore Mamsam Pulao. The combination was super flavourful and the spice level complimented each other. We concluded our food journey with the dessert Guava Delight. The dessert had the right amount of sweetness without the overpowering guava flavour.

