First batch of Agniveers pass out of 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Parade Ground of 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad presented a magnificent spectacle adorned with traditional military regalia on the occasion of the attestation parade for the first batch of Agniveers held on Saturday.

Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant of 1 EME Centre, reviewed the attestation parade, which saw a total of 93 Agniveers taking their oath. The proud parents of the Agniveers graced the ceremony and were honoured with ‘Gaurav Padaks’, following the revered traditions of the Indian Army.

The attestation parade of the #Agniveers marks the end of their basic training as they go in for the next phase of training before being deployed for active duty. It was a matter of honour and pride for the parents of the attested Agniveers to see them take the oath of service to… pic.twitter.com/IFmZZK4qEK June 17, 2023

The Basic Military Training for the first batch of Agniveers of Corps of EME for the year 2022-23 began on January 1 this year and concluded on March 10. Subsequently, the Agniveers embarked on their Advanced Military Training at four different technical training establishments of the Corps of EME. The 1 EME Centre, a premier technical training institute for Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks, served as one of these esteemed training establishments.

After successfully completing 14 weeks of Advanced Military Training, the Agniveers were attested on Saturday. Attestation is a solemn ceremony in which the Agniveers take an oath of allegiance by touching the National Flag, Regimental Colours, and religious holy books, as per their respective religious beliefs.

Following the attestation, the Agniveers were formally welcomed as trained soldiers, symbolising their readiness to be deployed in the field army whenever the call of duty arises.

The occasion held special significance for the parents who willingly enrolled their children into the Indian Army, despite the challenges and demanding service conditions. A soldier is duty-bound to make the ultimate sacrifice when called upon.

The attestation parade was witnessed by trainees, instructors, staff of 1 EME Centre, and the parents of the Agniveers. The ceremony concluded on a high note with the enthusiastic chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Victory to Mother India).

