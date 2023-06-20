Telugu music: Spotify hosts master class in Hyderabad 

Raunak Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu music has become a global sensation, enchanting listeners from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds. With songs like “Nattu Nattu” from RRR winning an Oscar for Best Original Song, “Oo Antava Mawa..Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa captivating audiences worldwide, and “Srivalli” touching hearts with its soul-stirring composition. These countless Telugu songs effortlessly broke language barriers, inviting people from all corners of the globe to joyfully dance to their irresistible beats.

Recognising the significance of this vibrant music culture, Spotify hosted a masterclass at Hotel Hyatt Hyderabad to empower artists and shed light on the vast potential that the “Spotify for Artists app” holds for artistic development and discovery.

The leading voice from the Telugu music industry, playback singer Anurag Kulkarni, was also at the event to share their insights on the Telugu music scene. CE talks to Anurag Kulkarni about his achievements, from a winner of Idea Super Singer to a renowned play singer in the Telugu music industry, he said, “I still feel I have not achieved anything, of course. I mean it might sound so cliched, but I am yet to reach the milestone.”

When CE asked how Anurag selects songs that he sings or creates new compositions, he said, “ I work through trial and error process to work on my song, sometimes I might fail also.”

Elaborating about how has the digital era and platforms affected the recognition of Telugu music globally, he said, “I feel that the world is curious about knowing our own authentic Telugu music. Telugu music has gone global! Thanks to Nattu Nattu, a folklore-based song, we’ve normalised dreaming of an Oscar.”

Talking about the Spotify for Artist app, Anurag added, “This app empowers artists for concert promotion, tracks song performance, provides valuable insights into our songs’ performance, and offers real-time organic statistics. It empowers us to connect with fans and make informed music-related decisions.”

On asking Anurag about any message or words of inspiration for your fans, he said, “I’m very thankful, and I have lots of gratitude for whatever love that they have been showing me, and I’ll definitely pay them back by entertaining them through my songs and concerts. It’s too early for me to give any advice because I myself have to try a lot of things out and I never would love to give any advice because I believe, nobody’s journey can be identical.”

