GHMC notice to EESL over ‘blinking’ street lights

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) as to why action should not be taken for improper maintenance of street lights, rectification of faulty lights, and other issues and asked for a response by June 30, 2023.

At present, there are about 5.25 lakh LEDs fixed in GHMC limits. Recently, Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijaylaxmi and GHMC Standing Committee Members, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, and all GHMC Zonal Commissioners reviewed the maintenance of street lights in GHMC and found that EESL (a PSU under the Ministry of Power) has not taken measures on the issues raised by them.

The Mayor conducted the meeting where a large number of people complained that the street lights did not work and that there was delay in attending to grievances, They also complained that the street lights were on during daytime, lack of spares and ladders, damage to street poles among others.

After the meeting held in the last week of May, GHMC asked EESL to provide 6,000 lights in phases in 3-4 weeks, but since May 26, EESL has supplied 35 Watts (845 lights), 70 W (1099), 11O W(830) and 190 Watts (100), lights totalling 2,874 as on June 12 as against 6,000 to be supplied. The GHMC has found the rectification rate of faulty lights has not improved and EESL has not taken measures for repairs as assured.

The GHMC officials told TNIE that as against maintaining a healthy stock of 26,000 lights as per the agreement, the buffer stock maintained to date was 4005 LED lights. GHMC has asked EESL to provide 30 additional ladders, each per circle, but the company has failed. EESL was told to maintain an ESCROW account, but it has not agreed to an ESCROW account.

They said that as the issues discussed in the meeting did not comply with the timelines promised, GHMC has asked EESL to meet the timelines by June 30, 2023, and any non-adherence to timelines for the issues discussed in the meeting was nothing but a violation of the contractual agreement.

If the agency fails to meet the requirements as sought by GHMC as per the timelines, then the GHMC will procure the spares of the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and lights and the equivalent amount will be deducted from monthly annuity bills of EESL.

Balance buffer stock (wattage-wise) will be procured by GHMC and the equivalent amount will be deducted from monthly annuity bills. As EESL has not agreed to an ESCROW account, the payments to subcontractors will be made directly by GHMC and the balance payments will be made to EESL. Ladders will be arranged by GHMC duly maintaining rate contract as per Urban Biodiversity wing and the same will be deducted from the monthly bills of EESL, officials said.

GHMC demands 30 more ladders

GHMC has asked EESL to provide 30 additional ladders, each per circle, but the company has failed. EESL was told to maintain an ESCROW account, but it has not agreed for an ESCROW account

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) as to why action should not be taken for improper maintenance of street lights, rectification of faulty lights, and other issues and asked for a response by June 30, 2023. At present, there are about 5.25 lakh LEDs fixed in GHMC limits. Recently, Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijaylaxmi and GHMC Standing Committee Members, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, and all GHMC Zonal Commissioners reviewed the maintenance of street lights in GHMC and found that EESL (a PSU under the Ministry of Power) has not taken measures on the issues raised by them. The Mayor conducted the meeting where a large number of people complained that the street lights did not work and that there was delay in attending to grievances, They also complained that the street lights were on during daytime, lack of spares and ladders, damage to street poles among others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the meeting held in the last week of May, GHMC asked EESL to provide 6,000 lights in phases in 3-4 weeks, but since May 26, EESL has supplied 35 Watts (845 lights), 70 W (1099), 11O W(830) and 190 Watts (100), lights totalling 2,874 as on June 12 as against 6,000 to be supplied. The GHMC has found the rectification rate of faulty lights has not improved and EESL has not taken measures for repairs as assured. The GHMC officials told TNIE that as against maintaining a healthy stock of 26,000 lights as per the agreement, the buffer stock maintained to date was 4005 LED lights. GHMC has asked EESL to provide 30 additional ladders, each per circle, but the company has failed. EESL was told to maintain an ESCROW account, but it has not agreed to an ESCROW account. They said that as the issues discussed in the meeting did not comply with the timelines promised, GHMC has asked EESL to meet the timelines by June 30, 2023, and any non-adherence to timelines for the issues discussed in the meeting was nothing but a violation of the contractual agreement. If the agency fails to meet the requirements as sought by GHMC as per the timelines, then the GHMC will procure the spares of the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and lights and the equivalent amount will be deducted from monthly annuity bills of EESL. Balance buffer stock (wattage-wise) will be procured by GHMC and the equivalent amount will be deducted from monthly annuity bills. As EESL has not agreed to an ESCROW account, the payments to subcontractors will be made directly by GHMC and the balance payments will be made to EESL. Ladders will be arranged by GHMC duly maintaining rate contract as per Urban Biodiversity wing and the same will be deducted from the monthly bills of EESL, officials said. GHMC demands 30 more ladders GHMC has asked EESL to provide 30 additional ladders, each per circle, but the company has failed. EESL was told to maintain an ESCROW account, but it has not agreed for an ESCROW account