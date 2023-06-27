KTR inaugurates much-awaited Uppal Skywalk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited 660-metre-long skywalk (boardwalk) at Uppal X Roads was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. This skywalk will provide relief to commuters at one of the city’s busiest junctions in terms of both traffic and pedestrian movement. It will seamlessly connect the Metro Station and nearby bus stops located at each arm of the intersection.

The main objective of the project is to facilitate the movement of pedestrians at the junctions without any conflict with motorised traffic. This facility will greatly improve last-mile and first-mile connectivity for the surrounding settlements, officials said. The skywalk is the first-of-its-kind project in the State and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

On a daily basis, more than 430 bus services from Warangal carry over 30,000 passengers, while the Uppal Metro Station caters to around 25,000 commuters connecting major areas such as Secunderabad, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills and Hitec City. Due to the rapid growth of the Uppal area in recent years, there is a need to develop world-class infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of commuters, officials added.

Officials show the different components of the project to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration ceremony on Monday

The skywalk will ensure smooth vehicular flow, designated bus stops, and safe access for pedestrians. It directly connects both sides of the Uppal Metro Station at the concourse level and provides a safe passage for commuters from the other side of the street. Unlike regular foot-over bridges (FoBs) found in the city, this skywalk will be a vibrant public space adorned with greenery and resting pods, enhancing the pedestrian experience at the junction both on the ground and in the air.

It features six hop-on stations with eight lifts, six staircases, and four escalators. These stations are located near the Metro station towards Nagole Road, towards Ramanthapur Road (KV corner), within the GHMC Theme Park, near the Warangal bus stop (near GHMC Office), abutting the Uppal Police station/MRO Office and opposite the Uppal electrical substation.

Convention centre launched

In addition, the Minister also inaugurated a multipurpose convention centre at the Mini Shilparamam near the Uppal Bhagayat layout.

The hall has a spacious capacity to accommodate 1,000 people and includes a dining hall, a lawn, a kitchen, and various other amenities. It was constructed by Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society, Hyderabad, with funding from HMDA at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

