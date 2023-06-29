Art that exceeds aesthetics 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad boasts of monuments adorned with exquisite geometric patterns. The meticulously crafted doors and the intricate jalis, the patterns adorning the ceilings and walls of various structures leave spectators in awe. Contemplating the complexity of these patterns, one cannot help but ponder the level of skill and effort required to create them.

Sumaiya Afreen, architect and artist, demystifies these patterns and makes them accessible for all through her art workshops. “The intricate patterns created through repetition have various names, such as tessellation, showcasing the beauty that emerges when different basic shapes unite to form a stunning design,” said the 25-year-old skilled artist.

Sumaiya started drawing patterns in her college days and then decided to share her work on social media. “Making geometrical patterns is something that truly captivates me. During my college days, as I balanced the demands of my architectural assignments, I found solace in drawing. It became a natural way for me to relieve stress and express my creativity. I started sharing my art on Instagram, eager to see if there was a place for my creations in the crowded realm of social media,” she said.

However, the path was not easy for her, she says, “I encountered mixed opinions as I embarked on this artistic journey. Some cautioned me, saying that the online world was saturated with artists and that I would be wasting my time but my family and friends advised me to trust myself and just go for it.” Soon she was selling her work to impressed customers and has sold over 100 customised artworks already.

So what makes her artwork stand out? “What sets these patterns apart is their accessibility. Unlike other art genres that may require specific expertise or knowledge to create, anyone can easily create geometric patterns by following a few simple rules. In just a few minutes, each participant in a workshop can achieve the same result. This sets it apart from portrait-making workshops, where even with a shared subject, individuals produce different outcomes. Moreover, multiplying these patterns is effortless—extending the lines suffices—unlike other art genres that necessitate redrawing the entire element,” said Sumaiya.

“Another essential part of my workshop is the colour theory principle which I learnt from my father, also an artist. The colour wheel alone is sufficient to create contrasting elements and evoke emotions in art. Exploring the value and emphasis of colour is a significant aspect taught in the latter part of my workshop. This hands-on activity may appear simple, but it holds profound depth within each line and colour chosen,” she added.

Talking about her workshops, she says that the venue and the audience shape the focus of the sessions, while the primary goal remains that each participant is able to find the artist within themselves. “My aim is to empower individuals to discover their own artistic potential. Art has the remarkable ability to connect people, evoke emotions, and inspire creativity. By delving into the depths of each line and colour, we unlock a world of artistic expression and self-discovery,” said Sumaiya.

She has collaborated with many organisations on multiple occasions to foster artistic exploration and contribute to the betterment of physical and mental health of individuals. Some of these organisations include the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA); Juxtapose, a charity-based foundation and Aikarth Foundation, where she guided underprivileged children into pattern-making; she also collaborated with INTACH, The Deccan Archive and Hyderabad Walking Company to combine heritage walks with geometrical patterns and then also a workshop with psychologists at Bright Side Foundation to focus on colour theory as part of art therapy.

“As an architect, I believe architecture is not limited to buildings alone. It extends beyond physical structures and influences how people interact with space, shaping their behaviour and experiences. It orchestrates a harmonious relationship between people, space, and the environment,” said Sumaiya.

“Geometric patterns have a profound depth inspired by human anatomy and nature around us. Patterns can be found everywhere, from the graceful curves of a leaf to the intricate complexities of our lungs. They are evident in the very fabric of our existence, from the celestial bodies like the sun and the moon to the artistic techniques employed by photographers and artists, such as the rule of thirds or the golden ratio. By understanding and these concepts, we gain a deeper insight into the tapestry that defines our existence,” she concludes.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad boasts of monuments adorned with exquisite geometric patterns. The meticulously crafted doors and the intricate jalis, the patterns adorning the ceilings and walls of various structures leave spectators in awe. Contemplating the complexity of these patterns, one cannot help but ponder the level of skill and effort required to create them. Sumaiya Afreen, architect and artist, demystifies these patterns and makes them accessible for all through her art workshops. “The intricate patterns created through repetition have various names, such as tessellation, showcasing the beauty that emerges when different basic shapes unite to form a stunning design,” said the 25-year-old skilled artist. Sumaiya started drawing patterns in her college days and then decided to share her work on social media. “Making geometrical patterns is something that truly captivates me. During my college days, as I balanced the demands of my architectural assignments, I found solace in drawing. It became a natural way for me to relieve stress and express my creativity. I started sharing my art on Instagram, eager to see if there was a place for my creations in the crowded realm of social media,” she said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the path was not easy for her, she says, “I encountered mixed opinions as I embarked on this artistic journey. Some cautioned me, saying that the online world was saturated with artists and that I would be wasting my time but my family and friends advised me to trust myself and just go for it.” Soon she was selling her work to impressed customers and has sold over 100 customised artworks already. So what makes her artwork stand out? “What sets these patterns apart is their accessibility. Unlike other art genres that may require specific expertise or knowledge to create, anyone can easily create geometric patterns by following a few simple rules. In just a few minutes, each participant in a workshop can achieve the same result. This sets it apart from portrait-making workshops, where even with a shared subject, individuals produce different outcomes. Moreover, multiplying these patterns is effortless—extending the lines suffices—unlike other art genres that necessitate redrawing the entire element,” said Sumaiya. “Another essential part of my workshop is the colour theory principle which I learnt from my father, also an artist. The colour wheel alone is sufficient to create contrasting elements and evoke emotions in art. Exploring the value and emphasis of colour is a significant aspect taught in the latter part of my workshop. This hands-on activity may appear simple, but it holds profound depth within each line and colour chosen,” she added. Talking about her workshops, she says that the venue and the audience shape the focus of the sessions, while the primary goal remains that each participant is able to find the artist within themselves. “My aim is to empower individuals to discover their own artistic potential. Art has the remarkable ability to connect people, evoke emotions, and inspire creativity. By delving into the depths of each line and colour, we unlock a world of artistic expression and self-discovery,” said Sumaiya. She has collaborated with many organisations on multiple occasions to foster artistic exploration and contribute to the betterment of physical and mental health of individuals. Some of these organisations include the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA); Juxtapose, a charity-based foundation and Aikarth Foundation, where she guided underprivileged children into pattern-making; she also collaborated with INTACH, The Deccan Archive and Hyderabad Walking Company to combine heritage walks with geometrical patterns and then also a workshop with psychologists at Bright Side Foundation to focus on colour theory as part of art therapy. “As an architect, I believe architecture is not limited to buildings alone. It extends beyond physical structures and influences how people interact with space, shaping their behaviour and experiences. It orchestrates a harmonious relationship between people, space, and the environment,” said Sumaiya. “Geometric patterns have a profound depth inspired by human anatomy and nature around us. Patterns can be found everywhere, from the graceful curves of a leaf to the intricate complexities of our lungs. They are evident in the very fabric of our existence, from the celestial bodies like the sun and the moon to the artistic techniques employed by photographers and artists, such as the rule of thirds or the golden ratio. By understanding and these concepts, we gain a deeper insight into the tapestry that defines our existence,” she concludes.