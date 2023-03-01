Home Cities Hyderabad

20 vehicles to be deployed to catch stray dogs in Hyderabad

Whenever a vehicle breaks down, an alternate van will be provided within two hours, the official informed. 

Published: 01st March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dog

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad (GHMC) is being flooded with complaints related to stray dog attacks and dog bites cases across the city, the civic body’s veterinary wing is struggling to deal with the issue due to non-availability of dog vans and enforcement vehicles.

Presently, the wing is utilising the dog vans and enforcement vehicles allotted to it at the time of decentralisation of veterinary section and formation of new zones. In view of the State government directing the civic body to launch a special drive to catch the stray dogs in the city, the GHMC has decided to engage as many as 20 customised vehicles, drivers and semi-skilled workers for a period of 90 days for the purpose in all six zones. 

‘’In order to meet the increased work load and attend to the ever increasing complaints from the public and public representatives, there is a dire necessity for allotting one dog van to each circle. This help in attending to all complaints effectively and in time to avoid public criticism’’, a GHMC official said.

The GHMC will be spending around `1.20 crore for deploying the vehicles and the workers during the three-month period. The driver and semi-skilled workers will work for eight hours per day during that period. 

While four vans each will be allotted to Charminar and Secunderabad zones, three vans each will be deployed in LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones. These vehicles will have four cages for carrying dogs. 

Whenever a vehicle breaks down, an alternate van will be provided within two hours, the official informed. 

“The stray dogs will be shifted to the Animal Care Centres in the respective zones. All those dogs will be sterilised under the Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies (ABC/AR) programme as per Supreme Court ruling, the central government laws, GHMC rules and SOP norms of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). All the sterilised stray dogs will then be released in the same location from where they are caught,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp