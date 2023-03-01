Home Cities Hyderabad

I-T sleuths raid offices of Googee Properties

Searches to continue today, firms directors & auditors likely to be grilled

Published: 01st March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Income Tax (I-T) officials carried out searches at the offices of Googee Properties and its sister companies located in Dilsuknagar on Monday. According to sources, five teams of officials conducted the raids on the firms, which are into real estate, construction and handloom textile businesses in Hyderabad and the surrounding districts,  for alleged violation of I-T rules and financial irregularities.

Yasmeen Fathima and Akbar Shaik are directors of several companies, including Googee Satellite Township LLP, Googee Foundation, Googee Satellite Megacity Private Limited, Googee Infra Pvt Ltd, Googee Developers Private Limited, Googee Satellite City Private Limited, Googee Radisson Villas Private Limited and Googee Global Projects Limited. 

According to sources, the two primary companies were established in 2021 and the others formed in June and July, 2022 are under the radar of the department. The company investments are suspicious and its transactions are also being closely monitored by officials, the sources added.

Sources also revealed that the company reportedly evaded tax by collecting payments in form of cash and omitting it from account records. The I-T officials have also noted that the investments made by the company are not in compliance with rules and regulations.

The searches went on till late into the night during which the officials confiscated several MoU documents between sleeping partners and customers who brought lands from the company. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the officials are likely to question the directors regarding the investments and establishing new firms in a span of just one month. They are likely to grill the auditors on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Googee Properties Income Tax
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp