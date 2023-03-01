Representing Hyderabad in Qatar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding sheen to the city of Hyderabad once again, philanthropist and director of MEIL Group, Sudha Reddy was one of the special guests of the H.E. Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani over the weekend.

Her first outing as a part of this special invitation was at the Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition (DJWE). She was seen indulging and pursuing limited-edition pieces from iconic brands such as Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Phillips, Bacs & Russo and Al Darwish Jewellery. She was spotted hobnobbing with Qatar royalty and diplomats as well as known film personalities such Neelam Kothari, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Irina Shayk, Mouni Roy, Mawra Hocane and Mehwish Hayat.

Being a connoisseur of luxury experiences and the fine arts, she was treated to some luxe hospitality at The Billionaire Club, Al Waha Island as well as was taken on a personalised tour of the Maison Valentino Exhibit And Museum Of Islamic Art.

Her engagements also included an intimate lunch at Cipriani hosted by H.E. Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways and the Chairman of Qatar Tourism. She was also hosted for another luncheon by Lina Infantino, First Lady of FIFA and H.E. Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Thani at The Chedi.

She ended her three-day visit with a marvellous appearance at the Formula 1 Inauguration Gala hosted at Lusail Boulevard. She was seated in the VIP Qatar Airways Grandstands and got to mingle with global pop star Akon before he took to the stage.

Hailed as one of Hyderabad’s fashion icons who has consistently left a mark at global fashion dos, she was styled impeccably for her Doha outing and sported bespoke couture looks by Neeta Lulla, Fendace, Hermes Birkins and Valentino.

