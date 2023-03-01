Home Cities Hyderabad

Representing Hyderabad in Qatar

She ended her three-day visit with a marvellous appearance at the Formula 1 Inauguration Gala hosted at Lusail Boulevard.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

​ H.E. Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani with Sudha Reddy ​

​ H.E. Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani with Sudha Reddy ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding sheen to the city of Hyderabad once again, philanthropist and director of MEIL Group, Sudha Reddy was one of the special guests of the H.E. Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani over the weekend.

Her first outing as a part of this special invitation was at the Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition (DJWE). She was seen indulging and pursuing limited-edition pieces from iconic brands such as Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Phillips, Bacs & Russo and Al Darwish Jewellery. She was spotted hobnobbing with Qatar royalty and diplomats as well as known film personalities such Neelam Kothari, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Irina Shayk, Mouni Roy, Mawra Hocane and Mehwish Hayat.

Being a connoisseur of luxury experiences and the fine arts, she was treated to some luxe hospitality at The Billionaire Club, Al Waha Island as well as was taken on a personalised tour of the Maison Valentino Exhibit And Museum Of Islamic Art. 

Her engagements also included an intimate lunch at Cipriani hosted by H.E. Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways and the Chairman of Qatar Tourism. She was also hosted for another luncheon by Lina Infantino, First Lady of FIFA and H.E. Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Thani at The Chedi. 

She ended her three-day visit with a marvellous appearance at the Formula 1 Inauguration Gala hosted at Lusail Boulevard. She was seated in the VIP Qatar Airways Grandstands and got to mingle with global pop star Akon before he took to the stage. 

Hailed as one of Hyderabad’s fashion icons who has consistently left a mark at global fashion dos, she was styled impeccably for her Doha outing and sported bespoke couture looks by Neeta Lulla, Fendace, Hermes Birkins and Valentino.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Qatar
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp