Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad student union gets first woman general secretary

The panel also included three women candidates for gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment.
 

Published: 01st March 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the students union of the University of Hyderabad here got its first woman general secretary. Kripa Maria George, a Ph D scholar, secured 2,076 votes. With six Dalit members including two from queer community, Kripa’s panel is planning to focus on various policy level issues like proper implementation of reservation policy, fighting against the implementation of anti-student policies like CUET and NEP, GST being imposed on education.

Alliance formed by All India Students Association, Dalit Students Association and Student Federation of India swept student union elections held in UoH on Saturday. The panel also included three women candidates for gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad woman general secretary
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp