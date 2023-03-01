University of Hyderabad student union gets first woman general secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the students union of the University of Hyderabad here got its first woman general secretary. Kripa Maria George, a Ph D scholar, secured 2,076 votes. With six Dalit members including two from queer community, Kripa’s panel is planning to focus on various policy level issues like proper implementation of reservation policy, fighting against the implementation of anti-student policies like CUET and NEP, GST being imposed on education.

Alliance formed by All India Students Association, Dalit Students Association and Student Federation of India swept student union elections held in UoH on Saturday. The panel also included three women candidates for gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment.



