Reaching for the skies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad boasts a total of 66 buildings that are over 100m tall and fit into the skyscraper category. In addition to these, there are 90 others that are currently proposed or under construction. Among these, 35 buildings are expected to surpass 150 metres in height.

The Kokapet and Puppalaguda areas are leading the charge, with a total of 18 proposed buildings between them. The Candeur Skyline, planned at Puppalaguda to reach a towering height of 234.9 meters, will be the jewel in the crown as the tallest building in South India. In fact, the city is likely to be the second tallest in the country after Mumbai in the next five years.

Hussain Sagar 10 km

All of the skyscrapers in Hyderabad, arranged in a row from tip to toe, would extend the length and breadth of Hussain Sagar lake. The operational buildings amount to 5,073 metres or 16,627.6 feet when calculated from tip to toe. If we also incorporate the proposed and ongoing ventures, the cumulative altitude would exceed 10km

pvnr marg telangana secretariat 7 floors 87 Metres

Ground + 6 stories, 11 floors in the centre tower.

There is roughly 10 lakh square feet of building space in all. The structure includes an imposing grand entrance with a 15-foot-high entry podium and a three-story grand portico

areas and proposed 150m + projects

Kokapet: 10

Puppalaguda: 8

Nanakramguda:2

Khajaguda: 2

Serilingampally: 2

Miyapur: 2

Kondapur: 2

Narsingi: 2

The tallest building on the list is the Candeur Skyline, which is planned to rise to a height of 234.9 metres. The majority of the buildings on the list are currently in the site preparation stage, with 14 buildings marked with a green checkmark. The rest are either proposed or waiting for a Fire NOC. It’s worth noting that the majority of the buildings are located in the Puppalaguda and Kokapet areas, with eight buildings each. The Khajaguda area comes in next with five buildings, followed by Manchirevula with two buildings, and Nallagandla, Kondapur, Nanakramguda, and Uppal Kalan with one building each

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad boasts a total of 66 buildings that are over 100m tall and fit into the skyscraper category. In addition to these, there are 90 others that are currently proposed or under construction. Among these, 35 buildings are expected to surpass 150 metres in height. The Kokapet and Puppalaguda areas are leading the charge, with a total of 18 proposed buildings between them. The Candeur Skyline, planned at Puppalaguda to reach a towering height of 234.9 meters, will be the jewel in the crown as the tallest building in South India. In fact, the city is likely to be the second tallest in the country after Mumbai in the next five years. Hussain Sagar 10 km All of the skyscrapers in Hyderabad, arranged in a row from tip to toe, would extend the length and breadth of Hussain Sagar lake. The operational buildings amount to 5,073 metres or 16,627.6 feet when calculated from tip to toe. If we also incorporate the proposed and ongoing ventures, the cumulative altitude would exceed 10kmgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); pvnr marg telangana secretariat 7 floors 87 Metres Ground + 6 stories, 11 floors in the centre tower. There is roughly 10 lakh square feet of building space in all. The structure includes an imposing grand entrance with a 15-foot-high entry podium and a three-story grand portico areas and proposed 150m + projects Kokapet: 10 Puppalaguda: 8 Nanakramguda:2 Khajaguda: 2 Serilingampally: 2 Miyapur: 2 Kondapur: 2 Narsingi: 2 The tallest building on the list is the Candeur Skyline, which is planned to rise to a height of 234.9 metres. The majority of the buildings on the list are currently in the site preparation stage, with 14 buildings marked with a green checkmark. The rest are either proposed or waiting for a Fire NOC. It’s worth noting that the majority of the buildings are located in the Puppalaguda and Kokapet areas, with eight buildings each. The Khajaguda area comes in next with five buildings, followed by Manchirevula with two buildings, and Nallagandla, Kondapur, Nanakramguda, and Uppal Kalan with one building each