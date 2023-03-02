Home Cities Hyderabad

Reaching for the skies

In fact, the city is likely to be the second tallest in the country after Mumbai in the next five years.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad boasts a total of 66 buildings that are over 100m tall and fit into the skyscraper category. In addition to these, there are 90 others that are currently proposed or under construction. Among these, 35 buildings are expected to surpass 150 metres in height.

The Kokapet and Puppalaguda areas are leading the charge, with a total of 18 proposed buildings between them. The Candeur Skyline, planned at Puppalaguda to reach a towering height of 234.9 meters, will be the jewel in the crown as the tallest building in South India. In fact, the city is likely to be the second tallest in the country after Mumbai in the next five years.

Hussain Sagar 10 km
All of the skyscrapers in Hyderabad, arranged in a row from tip to toe, would extend the length and breadth of Hussain Sagar lake. The operational buildings amount to 5,073 metres or 16,627.6 feet when calculated from tip to toe. If we also incorporate the proposed and ongoing ventures, the cumulative altitude would exceed 10km

pvnr marg telangana secretariat 7 floors 87 Metres

Ground + 6 stories, 11 floors in the centre tower. 
There is roughly 10 lakh square feet of building space in all. The structure includes an imposing grand entrance with a 15-foot-high entry podium and a three-story grand portico

areas and  proposed 150m + projects 

  • Kokapet: 10 
  • Puppalaguda: 8 
  • Nanakramguda:2 
  • Khajaguda: 2 
  • Serilingampally: 2
  • Miyapur: 2 
  • Kondapur: 2 
  • Narsingi: 2

The tallest building on the list is the Candeur Skyline, which is planned to rise to a height of 234.9 metres. The majority of the buildings on the list are currently in the site preparation stage, with 14 buildings marked with a green checkmark. The rest are either proposed or waiting for a Fire NOC. It’s worth noting that the majority of the buildings are located in the Puppalaguda and Kokapet areas, with eight buildings each. The Khajaguda area comes in next with five buildings, followed by Manchirevula with two buildings, and Nallagandla, Kondapur, Nanakramguda, and Uppal Kalan with one building each

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad skyscraper
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp