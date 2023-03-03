Home Cities Hyderabad

Forest department training tribals, staff on how to avoid fire incidents in woods

Earlier this week, a fire broke out in the Nallamala forest range near Nagaluty and Bairluty villages, spreading over a kilometre, which the fire department had to put out with a lot of effort.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fire fighters trying to douse the flames in the Nallamalla forest area recently

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest fires have been occurring regularly in Telangana during summers, especially in the state’s tropical dry deciduous forests. To prevent such incidents and minimise the impact of both natural and man-made fires in the Amrabad region, the Forest Department is conducting special campaigns and training programs for forest rangers, other staff, and local tribals.Earlier this week, a fire broke out in the Nallamala forest range near Nagaluty and Bairluty villages, spreading over a kilometre, which the fire department had to put out with a lot of effort.

Speaking with the TNIE, District Forest Officer Rohith Gopidi, said that most forest fires are caused by human activities, such as the deliberate setting of fires to collect non-timber forest produce, including Mohwa flowers, Nannari, and Tendu leaves. “In addition, tourists and pilgrims travelling along the forest roads, cooking, and carelessly tossing cigarette butts and beedies, are also known reasons that cause fires in the forests,” he said.

To prevent forest fires, the Forest Department has established fire lines spanning over 500 km, which are cut into compartments to limit the spread of fires. Controlled burning is also being implemented to facilitate the collection of Mohwa flowers by tribals. Awareness campaigns have been held between December and February, and ten mobile teams have been deployed to control forest fires.  The department also provided safety equipment like shoes, glasses, and uniforms to local tribal youth, so that they protect the forests.

According to Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2023, the State has reduced the number of extremely fire-prone areas by 37.23% in 2021 compared to 2019, while moderately fire-prone areas have declined by 5.90% in the same period, a significantly higher reduction than the national average.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest fires Telangana
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp