Three more from Chaitanya college held for student's suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi police, who are investigating Intermediate student Sathwik’s suicide, detained the principal of Sri Chaitanya College Krishna Reddy on Wednesday itself, and three others on Thursday. They were vice-principal Acharya, junior lecturer Sobhan and campus in-charge Naresh on Thursday.

The police took them into custody after finding their names in the victim’s suicide note. The victim had accused them of increasing pressure on him and also targeting him which forced him to take the extreme step.

The police have registered a case under IPC 305 (abetment to suicide) against the four accused and also the college management. Police said that the investigation would be transparent but said it would take longer as it is a case of abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy tried to meet management but he was prevented from entering the premises of the college.

Taking serious exception, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir questioned why the college was collecting huge fees from students and yet was harassing them to the point of forcing them to take extreme decisions.

The MP called Narsingi ACP and sought an update on the case. The ACP told him that case was being investigated in an impartial manner.

Suicide prevention helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001 (Call between 11 am and 9 pm)

