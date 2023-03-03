Home Cities Hyderabad

Three more from Chaitanya college held for student's suicide

Meanwhile, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy tried to meet management but he was prevented from entering the premises of the college.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi police, who are investigating Intermediate student Sathwik’s suicide, detained the principal of Sri Chaitanya College Krishna Reddy on Wednesday itself, and three others on Thursday. They were vice-principal  Acharya,  junior lecturer Sobhan and campus in-charge Naresh on Thursday.

The police took them into custody after finding their names in the victim’s suicide note. The victim had accused them of increasing pressure on him and also targeting him which forced him to take the extreme step.

The police have registered a case under IPC 305 (abetment to suicide) against the four accused and also the college management. Police said that the investigation would be transparent but said it would take longer as it is a case of abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy tried to meet management but he was prevented from entering the premises of the college.

Taking serious exception, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir questioned why the college was collecting huge fees from students and yet was harassing them to the point of forcing them to take extreme decisions.

The MP called Narsingi ACP and sought an update on the case. The ACP told him that case was being investigated in an impartial manner.

Suicide prevention helpline

040-66202000 &  66202001 (Call between 11 am and 9 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitanya College student suicide
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp