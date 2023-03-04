Home Cities Hyderabad

Honour killing: Man elopes, hacked to death by woman’s kin in Hyderabad

The accused and his friends attacked Harish with sharp objects on the temple premises, leaving him critically injured.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a case of suspected honour killing, a 28-year-old man was hacked to death on Friday in Suraram by his girlfriend’s brother and friends. Police have taken five accused into custody. 

According to the police, the victim, Harish, 28, a resident of Suraram, was in a relationship with a woman from SR Nagar for the last two years. Recently, the couple decided to get married. However, the woman’s family objected to their affair as the man belonged to a different caste.

After failing to persuade their families, the couple decided to elope and get married at Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Suraram. The woman ran away from her house three days ago, leaving her family members furious. As the couple reached the temple to get married on Friday, the woman’s brother, who had hatched a conspiracy with his friends to stop their marriage, attacked Harish.

The accused and his friends attacked Harish with sharp objects on the temple premises, leaving him critically injured. He later died. Police said they had registered a case into the incident and taken the five accused into custody. 

