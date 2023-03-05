GITAM gets A++ grade from NAAC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM has been accredited with a highly coveted A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The accreditation makes the deemed to be university one of the top 3 per cent of the 4,201 higher education institutions in the country.

The institution secured a 3.54 CGPA out of the 4 in the third cycle of accreditation for an extended duration of seven years. Previously, GITAM was awarded A grade in the first cycle in 2011, A+ in the second cycle in 2017.

Congratulating the staff, students and other stakeholders on this feat, Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, GITAM Vice-Chancellor, said, “As a NAAC A++ accredited university, GITAM has raised the bar even higher and has come one step closer to fulfilling its mission of providing a futuristic, world-class, and comprehensive education to all, as well as, contributing to the community. The A++ grade also retained the Category-I status for us, opening access to many opportunities and privileges for GITAM.”

HYDERABAD: GITAM has been accredited with a highly coveted A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The accreditation makes the deemed to be university one of the top 3 per cent of the 4,201 higher education institutions in the country. The institution secured a 3.54 CGPA out of the 4 in the third cycle of accreditation for an extended duration of seven years. Previously, GITAM was awarded A grade in the first cycle in 2011, A+ in the second cycle in 2017. Congratulating the staff, students and other stakeholders on this feat, Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, GITAM Vice-Chancellor, said, “As a NAAC A++ accredited university, GITAM has raised the bar even higher and has come one step closer to fulfilling its mission of providing a futuristic, world-class, and comprehensive education to all, as well as, contributing to the community. The A++ grade also retained the Category-I status for us, opening access to many opportunities and privileges for GITAM.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });