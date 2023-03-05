Home Cities Hyderabad

GITAM gets A++ grade from NAAC

The institution secured a 3.54 CGPA out of the 4 in the third cycle of accreditation for an extended duration of seven years.

Published: 05th March 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

GITAM University

GITAM University, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM has been accredited with a highly coveted A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The accreditation makes the deemed to be university one of the top 3 per cent of the 4,201 higher education institutions in the country. 

The institution secured a 3.54 CGPA out of the 4 in the third cycle of accreditation for an extended duration of seven years. Previously, GITAM was awarded A grade in the first cycle in 2011, A+ in the second cycle in 2017.

Congratulating the staff, students and other stakeholders on this feat, Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, GITAM Vice-Chancellor, said, “As a NAAC A++ accredited university, GITAM has raised the bar even higher and has come one step closer to fulfilling its mission of providing a futuristic, world-class, and comprehensive education to all, as well as, contributing to the community. The A++ grade also retained the Category-I status for us, opening access to many opportunities and privileges for GITAM.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NAAC
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp