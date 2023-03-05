Indira Park-VST steel bridge to be ready in three months: Telangana IT Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-lane bi-directional steel bridge from Indira Park to VST (2.62 km) should be completed in three months, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao directed officials on Saturday. The steel bridge project is expected to give relief to people from traffic congestion.The minister, after conducting a surprise inspection of the steel bridge works and other development works on Saturday, asked the GHMC officials to coordinate with traffic police to impose traffic diversions needed to facilitate the completion of the project. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao reviews the steel bridge works on SaturdayAlso, the minister asked officials to ensure the safety of workers and the people. Rama Rao said that the steel bridge will be developed on the lines of other projects completed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The GHMC is constructing the steel bridge corridor at a cost of nearly `426 crore. The project will especially serve people in Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and surrounding locations. It will ease the flow of traffic at RTC Cross Roads. He said that there has been a demand for the project for the last two decades, the minister said that a steel bridge is being constructed instead of the traditional concrete bridge so that the works are completed at the earliest. Besides, the minister inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussainsagar Surplus Nala. The minister also took a look at the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar. He said that enough funds have been allocated for the Hussainsagar surplus nala and the constructions including the retaining wall were taken up. This will protect low-lying areas from flood water from the lake.