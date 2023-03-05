Home Cities Hyderabad

Indira Park-VST steel bridge to be ready in three months: Telangana IT Minister KTR

He said that enough funds have been allocated for the Hussainsagar surplus nala and the constructions including the retaining wall were taken up.

Published: 05th March 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-lane bi-directional steel bridge from Indira Park to VST (2.62 km) should be completed in three months, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao directed officials on Saturday.

The steel bridge project is expected to give relief to people from traffic congestion.The minister, after conducting a surprise inspection of the steel bridge works and other development works on Saturday, asked the GHMC officials to coordinate with traffic police to impose traffic diversions needed to facilitate the completion of the project.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao reviews
the steel bridge works on Saturday

Also, the minister asked officials to ensure the safety of workers and the people. Rama Rao said that the steel bridge will be developed on the lines of other projects completed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The GHMC is constructing the steel bridge corridor at a cost of nearly `426 crore. The project will especially serve people in Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and surrounding locations. It will ease the flow of traffic at RTC Cross Roads.

He said that there has been a demand for the project for the last two decades, the minister said that a steel bridge is being constructed instead of the traditional concrete bridge so that the works are completed at the earliest.

Besides, the minister inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussainsagar Surplus Nala. The minister also took a look at the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar.

He said that enough funds have been allocated for the Hussainsagar surplus nala and the constructions including the retaining wall were taken up. This will protect low-lying areas from flood water from the lake. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Park VST K T Rama Rao
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp