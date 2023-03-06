Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Aryajanani’ to help pregnant women fight stress in Hyderabad

As part of the workshop, the husband, wife and even their in-laws are counselled on how to mitigate with the pregnancy related stress.

Published: 06th March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women at the “Aryajanani” weekly workshop held at Vivekananda Health Centre at Ramakrishna Math every Saturday.

Pregnant women at the “Aryajanani” weekly workshop held at Vivekananda Health Centre at Ramakrishna Math every Saturday.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just a few decades ago, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Cerebral Palsy and different types of Autism were unheard of in children. However, due to stress-prone contemporary ways of life, these disorders have become common.

Despite the nutritional and medical support being given to pregnant women and new mothers by the government, instances of babies being born prematurely or with congenital disorders are on a rise. To combat this, the Aryajanani initiative of the Vivekananda Health Centre at Ramakrishna Math has taken a proactive approach by reducing the stress factor in pregnant women and helping them lead a peaceful pregnancy.

A team of experts including a clinical psychologist, an ayurveda practitioner, a musician, a gynaecologist, a paediatrician and a prenatal yoga trainer will train pregnant women to follow various practices for a period of 1,000 days, starting right from the beginning of pregnancy till the baby is two-years-old.

The training will be offered through three-hour hybrid workshops in English, Telugu and Hindi languages on Saturdays and Sundays at a nominal registration fee of Rs 100.There is also a two-day workshop, held in any of the Math’s ashrams, which a couple can attend by paying Rs 2,500.

As part of the workshop, the husband, wife and even their in-laws are counselled on how to mitigate with pregnancy-related stress. According to Dr C Veerender, an eminent counselling psychologist, when a pregnant woman is traumatised, her body releases unhelpful hormones and for every emotion, there is a chemical that gets released, and it affects the child.

Lifestyle charts are also distributed to pregnant women, which are they are expected to follow every single day.When contacted, Vrushali, a clinical psychologist by profession and a part of the organising team, said that she advises pregnant women to reduce the usage of electronic gadgets during pregnancy.

She says that those mothers who followed it accordingly have observed that even their children are not glued to gadgets.“Mothers who attended the workshop during pregnancy tell us that their children are attracted to nature, and are much brighter and attentive. They even learn languages and socialisation quite easily” Vrushali added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryajanani pregnant women hyderabad Vivekananda Health Centre
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp