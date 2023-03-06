Packers and Movers asked to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation for damaging car in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Agarwal Packers and Movers as well as DRS Dilip Roadlines, Secunderabad, to pay compensation to complainant Soumitra Kulkarni, a Naval officer, for damaging his car while transporting it from Kochi to Mumbai.

The forum asked the two firms to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation towards the loss and damage caused to Kulkarni’s car due to ‘negligent and deficient acts’ and Rs 3 lakh for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony caused to the complainant within 30 days.

When the complainant was transferred from Kochi to Mumbai, he approached Agarwal Packers and Movers, which was in the Indian Navy’s list of empanelled firms, for transporting the goods, including his car.

At the time of booking the consignment, the company assured him that due care would be taken in transporting the vehicle and also promised that the car would not be driven to the destination point but would be transported in a truck, and it would reach the consignee address within seven days. But to his utter shock, he received a phone call from police in Chitradurga, Karnataka, stating that his car was involved in a drunk-driving accident.

They also asked him to immediately reach the location to complete the formalities in the case. Subsequently, the car was sent a nearby Toyota service centre, which in turn sent him a Rs 6,79,000 bill after carrying out the repairs.

