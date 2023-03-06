Telangana junior doctors likely to get enhanced stipend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors in the State are likely to get a hike in stipend. It is learnt that the Director of Medical Education has initiated the process to fulfil this pending demand for junior doctors. During a recent meeting with Secretary of Health, Medical & Family Welfare department Syed Ali Rizvi, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) put up their demands, which included enhancement of stipend.

The junior doctors also demanded that their duty hours be regularised. They claimed that the mental and physical health of postgraduate medical students is getting affected as they have to work any where between 36 to 48 hours, and sometimes for 72 hours.

Syed Ali Rizvi said that the government is in the process of recruiting assistant professors and once that process is completed, burden on junior doctors will be decreased.The JUDA members also referred to frequent attacks on doctors and demanded that a special force be created as per GO 103 issued on December 30, 2019 to protect them.

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors in the State are likely to get a hike in stipend. It is learnt that the Director of Medical Education has initiated the process to fulfil this pending demand for junior doctors. During a recent meeting with Secretary of Health, Medical & Family Welfare department Syed Ali Rizvi, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) put up their demands, which included enhancement of stipend. The junior doctors also demanded that their duty hours be regularised. They claimed that the mental and physical health of postgraduate medical students is getting affected as they have to work any where between 36 to 48 hours, and sometimes for 72 hours. Syed Ali Rizvi said that the government is in the process of recruiting assistant professors and once that process is completed, burden on junior doctors will be decreased.The JUDA members also referred to frequent attacks on doctors and demanded that a special force be created as per GO 103 issued on December 30, 2019 to protect them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });