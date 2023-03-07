Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 will bring in a new flavour’

popular singer Geeta Madhuri shares her experience of being a judge on a reality show for the first time

BVK Vagdevi, Winner of Telugu Indian Idol

Representational image of the last season of Telugu Indian Idol.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owning more than 1,800 songs to her name, widely loved playback singer Geetha Madhuri will soon be seen in Telugu's famed reality show Telugu Indian Idol Season 2. The recognised singer will be a mentor and a judge for the first time on a TV show. In an exclusive interaction, we get in touch with her to know more about her experience with the show and the contestants.

On being asked about her experience as a judge of a reality show she says, “I am both nervous and excited. There is a mixed feeling about it right now. I am happy with the growth happening right now.”

Season 1 of Indian Idol Telugu received wide fame and this time it is all set to mesmerise the audiences with new talents and with Geetha Madhuri on board, it is definitely raising the bar.  

Regarding the contestants and new talent coming up for Season 2, the singer says, “I followed Season 1 closely and the contestants were extremely talented. In Season 2, a lot of them are from rural areas, from outside the country and some even from an army background.

There are so many of them who have learned music and those who did not get a formal training, no one can even imagine the kind of talent we got this time. I think Season 2 will bring a new flavour.”

About her inspiration for music and what attracted her towards music, she says, “There was a competition in our school where everyone had to participate in different categories like dancing, singing, etc. In those competitions, I stood first in singing and that is when my parents recognised that I could sing.

I remember that there was someone who taught music in my neighbourhood and it was then that we happened to approach my guru, Kocharlakota Padmavati and learn music. Then, Ramachari sir taught me live music and everything started this way. At every step, there were a lot of people who inspired me. A lot of people had their influence on me.”  

Mentioning some of the celebrated singers, whom she got influenced by as a singer she says, “Balu garu, Chitra amma, Shreya Goshal and Sunitha garu have been my idols.”

Singing songs that cannot be counted that easily and figuring out her favourite ones she says, “There are a lot of favourite songs obviously, but one particular moment I would always cherish is when I got the opportunity to sing for Ilayaraja sir in Gundello Godari and Gaayam 2. It was all a beautiful experience. All these are once-in-a-lifetime  opportunities.”

Giving out a message to the audience who are eagerly waiting for the second season of the show, Geetha says, “Watch it for sure, Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 is going to be showcased on AHA OTT platform and you will get to watch contestants singing and also listen to each of their stories. You will get to hear how the life of an artiste is. Keep watching the show and keep encouraging me the same way as you are doing now.”

