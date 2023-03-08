Home Cities Hyderabad

Agniveers all set for advance training

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After completing 10 weeks of Basic Military Training (BMT), the Agniveers who started their training at AOC Centre in Secunderabad on January 2, 2023, are now ready to begin their Advance Military Training (AMT).

During their training, the Agniveers underwent a rigorous and systematic programme that included physical and strength training, preparing them not only to pass their mandatory tests but also to cultivate a steadfast attitude towards any situation they may face.

In addition to the physical training, the new soldiers received in-depth weapon training, with a special emphasis on sharpening their firing skills. The firing range’s motto was “Ek goli, ek dushman”, emphasising the importance of precision and accuracy in combat.

To simulate real-world scenarios, the Agniveers also participated in an outdoor camp where they were exposed to the rigours and challenges of potential hostilities. The camp included lessons in different tactics and scenarios, preparing the soldiers for any potential situation they may face.

Furthermore, the Agniveers participated in map reading, public speaking, leadership-building sessions, and motivational lectures. The instructors used their vast experience and expertise to create future soldiers.

Upon completion of their AMT, the Agniveers will be assigned to their respective units, where they will play a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

Overall, the Agniveers’ training programme was designed to produce soldiers who are physically and mentally fit, skilled in combat, and capable of protecting their country at all times.

