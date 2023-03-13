‘Hyderabad, Bengaluru saw peak winter pollution’

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although all metropolitan cities in the country have to grapple with the dangers of winter pollution, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have witnessed the highest peak pollution levels this winter, between October 1 and February 28, as compared to other megacities over the past four years. This was revealed by the Urban Lab at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which analysed PM2.5 trends in five megacities — Kolkata-Howrah, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru — in comparison to New Delhi.

The winter season is widely regarded as the most polluted time of the year due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and atmospheric changes. Inversion, weather, wind direction shifts, seasonal decreases in ambient temperature and pollution entrapped across the country all contribute to this, experts say.

This winter, Hyderabad’s average PM2.5 level during winter was 59 µg/m³, which falls just below the 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m³. However, on February 23 this year, the city recorded its highest 24-hour PM2.5 average since 2019, with a daily average of 97 µg/m³. Among the polluted locations in Hyderabad, Zoo Park had the highest seasonal average of 71 µg/m³.

P Krishna Reddy, a data science professor at the International Institute of Information Technology- Hyderabad (IIIT-H), who worked on low-cost air monitoring sensors, told TNIE, “High construction activity, vehicular pollution caused by burning fossil fuels, incomplete concrete roads and garbage burning are the primary contributors to the high levels of PM2.5 in Hyderabad. These pollution levels have a significant impact on public health, leading to pulmonary diseases, heart attacks and other life-threatening problems. Since air is a primary requirement for human survival, it also affects people’s energy levels and lifestyles.”

He suggested that pollution checks on vehicles should be conducted regularly and the use of old buses, lorries and other four-wheelers should be reduced. Proper road maintenance is also essential to prevent fine dust, he said, adding that authorities should ensure that industrial pollution does not release particulate matter into the environment.

Krishna emphasised that controlling pollution requires a multi-disciplinary approach and civil society and administration must work towards providing clean air to Hyderabad’s growing population.

