Over 10k students turn up for youth carnival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 10,000 students from across the State participated in ‘Prost’, one of Telangana’s largest youth carnivals, in LB Stadium here on Sunday. Organised by Stumagz (an online discovery platform) in association with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), the event was aimed at bringing students from all over the State together to celebrate their talents and achievements, their respective colleges, campus awards and more.

pic: R V K Rao

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and IT Jayesh Ranjan were the chief guests. Prost featured eight student engagement zones, which provided an opportunity for students to meet the disruptors shaping the world of tomorrow, to experience entertainment with cutting-edge technology, food and music and dance.

‘Wanderlust’ was the vibrant flea market zone boasting an eclectic mix of products, gadgets, and handmade artefacts for purchase. The event also hosted ‘fan meets with influencers’, and a ‘Battle of Bands’ competition.

A live performance by Thaikuddam Bridge stole the show as the band’s electrifying performance had the crowd on their feet, singing and dancing along to their popular hits. After the resounding success this year, Stumagz is planning to make ‘Prost’ an annual event.

HYDERABAD: Over 10,000 students from across the State participated in ‘Prost’, one of Telangana’s largest youth carnivals, in LB Stadium here on Sunday. Organised by Stumagz (an online discovery platform) in association with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), the event was aimed at bringing students from all over the State together to celebrate their talents and achievements, their respective colleges, campus awards and more. pic: R V K RaoLabour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and IT Jayesh Ranjan were the chief guests. Prost featured eight student engagement zones, which provided an opportunity for students to meet the disruptors shaping the world of tomorrow, to experience entertainment with cutting-edge technology, food and music and dance. ‘Wanderlust’ was the vibrant flea market zone boasting an eclectic mix of products, gadgets, and handmade artefacts for purchase. The event also hosted ‘fan meets with influencers’, and a ‘Battle of Bands’ competition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A live performance by Thaikuddam Bridge stole the show as the band’s electrifying performance had the crowd on their feet, singing and dancing along to their popular hits. After the resounding success this year, Stumagz is planning to make ‘Prost’ an annual event.