NIMS to implement online system for ease of patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday announced that an internal online system procedure will be followed in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) to ensure that consultation, tests, doctor’s medical advice are completed on the same day for the ease of patients coming from distant places. In a monthly review meeting held on Monday, the minister directed the officials to prepare a plan of action for the implementation of the system.

Speaking during the meeting, Harish said efforts have to be made to protect the faith that people have in NIMS. While authorities have ensured that there is no shortage of beds in the emergency ward of the hospital, the management of the hospital needs to be improved, he added.

The minister directed that after stabilisation, patients should be shifted to the respective wards, ensuring that beds are available in the emergency ward. He asked the hospital administration to provide special attention to sanitary management and drinking water facilities, especially during the summer.

To avoid inconvenience to the patients, the NIMS will ensure that outside vehicles do not continue to pass through the hospital. The minister has suggested reducing air pollution and sound pollution. In the hospital, the security personnel and fourth-class employees should cooperate with the patients and assistants, he directed.

TS tops in organ donation

The minister congratulated NIMS for completing 15 kidney transplant surgeries in the month of January and revealed that the State has recorded the highest number of deceased organ donors and deceased donor transplants in India. The data released by National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation highlights that Telangana has recorded 194 deceased donors and 656 transplants in 2022. Doctors in NIMS have also treated 200 people with scoliosis problems in the last 3 years and have performed about 80 surgeries in the last year alone.

