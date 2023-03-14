Home Cities Hyderabad

Summer, style and sensation

Rick Roy, celebrity stylist and designer, who is known to experiment with an array of different bold designs says extra is the new normal now

Representational image only.

By Summanjali Mummana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s summertime and if you are planning to add a few trendy pieces to your wardrobe, and are wondering where and how to begin, here’s some expert advice from city-based independent designers and celebrity stylists as they speak about what’s trending this season.

A few trends have emerged through fashion shows and influencers, and some trends have come to stay. In the summer of 2023, it’s an option between basics and excess, in terms of prints, materials, colours and proportions.

Mouna Gummadi, designer & stylist and co-founder of the ethnic men’s wear brand Hilo design explained how summer fashion can be turned around and be more than just basics this season. She says, “Firstly keeping sustainability in mind and considering the heat in southern India, a lot of lightweight and breathable material like cotton pieces would be preferred by people.

But there’s no harm in adding a bit of glam to comfort, so I think a lot of bold colours, oversized clothing and co-ords with big prints should be good for a casual day out.”

Adding to that, when asked about retro styles coming back and accessorising outfits the right way, she says, “It’s incredible that the old styles are coming back with an edgy twist. Styles like denim on denim, sheer materials, and utility wear are some pieces that offer versatility and are really in right now.

And accessories, I think are the key to dressing up and down any outfit. It helps you personalise the outfit as well. Currently, statement pieces like chunky sneakers, big earrings, stacked ringsbracelets etc. are in vogue and they make sure an outfit stands out when pleasantly put together.”

Rick Roy, celebrity stylist and designer, who is known to experiment with an array of different bold designs says extra is the new normal now. “Maximalism, sculpture pieces are the thing right now, mixing and matching textures and materials are the way to style your look as much as you can. Like sheer material with light layers can add volume to the outfit without making it difficult in the heat. Trends can be overwhelming at times but to ace your look and have a personal sense of freedom, one really just needs to balance self-style with occasional switch up. I think everyone should invest in a few classy yet statement pieces which can glamour any outfit in seconds.”

Talking about colours and patterns, Roy suggests, “Fringe or corset tops dressed with a nice pair of cargos would be the precise mix of casual and festive. Colours are the way to make any outfit lively, so going with a lot of pinks and yellows would be the thing for this season, that with loud patterns like flowers and shapes gives the choice of chic and laid back.” Interestingly, when asked about wearing denim in summer, he says “Denim will always be there.”

