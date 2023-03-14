Home Cities Hyderabad

Svaya Robotics develops 1st indigenous quadruped robot, exoskeleton in India

He said the robots can carry 25 kg in payload and walk along with the soldier, and added that these robots can be used in nuclear plants and other industries as well.

Published: 14th March 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

robotics

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Hyderabad-based Svaya Robotics has developed India’s first indigenous quadruped (four-legged) robot and exoskeleton for the defence sector. India currently imports these robots from the US and Switzerland to help strengthen the country’s defence capabilities. The indigenous robots and wearable exoskeletons were developed in collaboration with the DRDO Labs, Research and Development Establishment (R&DE), Pune, and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, as technology demonstrators with their design inputs. 

Speaking to TNIE, Vijay R Seelam, founder and managing director (MD) of Svaya Robotics, said, “Quadruped robots are four-legged robots which can walk or run in uneven and rough terrains. For example, in Leh, where soldiers have to navigate through unfavourable conditions, these robots can be used instead. These are also useful in recognising terrorist activities and other unsafe locations and capturing the visuals which can be monitored from any part of the country.”

He said the robots can carry 25 kg in payload and walk along with the soldier, and added that these robots can be used in nuclear plants and other industries as well.

Talking about the wearable exoskeleton, he said, “Many times, soldiers are required to carry a payload of 25 kg and walk up to 20 km at a stretch. This will have an impact on their health in the long run. These active exoskeletons, when worn by soldiers, can carry such heavy loads without expending much effort. Even if they are carrying 25 kg, soldiers feel as if they are carrying six or seven kg, thus they are not fatigued easily. Both are dual-use robots and have multiple use cases in industry and healthcare as well.”

“With our 10 years of experience in the field, we have been able to automate these in Hyderabad within one year. In the next two years, these robots and exoskeletons will be out in the market,” Vijay remarked.
While pointing out that Indian Army is the second-largest army force in the world with around 1.2 million soldiers, he said, “We can save the lives of many soldiers by deploying these robots in the frontline. These robots can be enabled even in the areas where the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force and other paramilitary and military forces operate. As the nature of war is changing, the scope for robotics in the defence sector is on a rise.”

Field visit
Dr Sateesh Reddy, scientific advisor to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and former chairman of DRDO, along with other senior DRDO, R&DE and DEBEL scientists and MoD officials visited the Svaya Robotics development facility in Hyderabad to review the progress on Monday.

Dr Reddy reviewed the development of the robots that Svaya has undertaken to develop with DRDO inputs. He said, “We are extremely happy with the rapid progress that Svaya Robotics was able to achieve in a very short period. Development partnerships like these are essential to accelerate the development of advanced robotics in India and take them into field trials fast and also keep developing them for dual-use in both defence and industry.”

He emphasised that robotics would play a very important role in enabling Indian defence in both augmenting soldiers and also in providing unmatched remote reconnaissance capabilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Svaya Robotics Quadruped robots
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp