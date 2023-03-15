Home Cities Hyderabad

Take care of your liver

Despite its metabolic salience and regenerative power, liver is among the weakest links in the human health

Published: 15th March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Liver without a doubt is the most important metabolic regulator of the human body. It’s the chief regulator of the digestive metabolism and rids the body of toxins. It also plays a key role in regulating clotting. Despite its metabolic salience and regenerative power, the liver is among the weakest links in human health. Hepatic afflictions are multifarious. Though a vast majority can be alleviated through medication, some need invasive and minimally-invasive surgeries, says, Dr R.V. Raghavendra Rao, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist and Liver Transplantation Surgeon & Director, Renova NIGL Hospitals.

Major liver-related ailments that need surgical procedures are:
 
Liver Cysts
The majority are congenital and are formed from birth. Genetic disorders cause simple or multiple cysts. In some cases, polycystic liver disease is also reported. Parasitic infections too could lead to the formation of cysts. Some tumours can manifest as cysts. 

Gall bladder stones
These are caused by various factors. Infections, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes and Helmenthial infections are among the causes that predispose to stones in the biliary system. Stones are also formed due to Choledochal cysts, which is a form of bile duct dilatation.

Tumours in the liver
A tumour is an unwanted growth. It could either be malignant (cancerous) or non-malignant (non-cancerous).  Among the non-cancerous tumours are Hemangioma, hepatic adenoma and FNH. Among the most common cancerous tumours is hepato-cellular cancer. Also known as liver cancer, this is reported in chronic alcoholics and those infected with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C viruses.

Symptoms
Significantly, all these ailments share common symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, fever with chills, weight loss and jaundice. In many cases, there may be haematemesis or blood vomiting

Diagnostic methods
Diagnostic methods such as Ultrasound and the LFT (Liver Function Test) could aid in detecting the nature of the ailment, while methods like MRI scan and CT scan could help in locating the problem. Advanced methods such as endoscopy and Serum Alpha Protein tests support the diagnosis of liver cancer.

Treatment
Gallbladder stones are treated with laparoscopic cholecystectomy. To remove the stones in the biliary system methods such as endoscopy and lithotripsy are usually employed. Minimally-invasive methods like laparoscopy are used to remove cysts and tumours. Hepatectomy or invasive and conventional surgery is suggested for cases where non-invasive methods are futile.

What to do for a healthy liver?
Avoidance of alcohol, personal hygiene, consumption of safe, healthy and hygienic food and water, getting vaccinated for Hepatitis B are among the measures that one could adopt for a healthy liver.

