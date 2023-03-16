OMC sets up Skill Lab for medical students in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania Medical College on Wednesday launched a first-of-its-kind Skill Lab in Telangana at its Koti campus, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, said.The lab provides medical professionals with a valuable platform to practise procedural skills such as trauma management, basic life support, paediatric emergency, obstetric emergency, and acute cardiac management.

The lab, funded by the Department of Human Research of the Union Ministry of Health, will cater to nearly 500 undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as hundreds of paramedical technicians each year.

According to senior officials, similar facilities would be set up at all 17 government medical colleges in Telangana. Dr P Shashikala Reddy, principal of Osmania Medical College, said that with this facility, students would be able to efficiently manage surgical, cardiac, and obstetric emergencies with greater skill and proficiency. “The lab will offer students at OMC more exposure to dealing with emergency cases, and those who undergo training will receive a certificate,” he said.

According to Dr K Ramesh Reddy, “The hands-on skill needed to tackle emergency cases is lacking in many doctors in the state.” He added that the skill lab aims to train not only doctors but also police and sanitary workers.

