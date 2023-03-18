Avinash’s plea for no coercive action rejected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy urging the court to order the CBI not to take any coercive action against him in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Ruling that the petitioner failed to prove a prima facie case and that the balance of convenience favours extending the inquiry into an offence committed four years ago, Justice Lakshman said that continuing of the inquiry causes no irreparable harm to the petitioner (Avinash Reddy) as he was still not listed as an accused.

This viewpoint was reinforced by the Supreme Court, which declared that the probe must be concluded as soon as possible, the judge said. Citing the Supreme Court order dated November 29, 2022, the judge said that he was not inclined to stay the examination of the petitioner under Section 161 of the CrPC, and rejected the interlocutory application.

“Considering the submissions made by both the parties, the CBI shall continue the investigation and may summon the petitioner under Section 160 of CrPC, if required. In light of the submission of CBI, the examination of the petitioner under Section 161 of the CrPC shall be audio-video recorded,” the court said.

The order said that while Avinash Reddy must be questioned in the presence of his attorney, the latter was not permitted to engage in or interfere with the petitioner’s examination.

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy urging the court to order the CBI not to take any coercive action against him in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Ruling that the petitioner failed to prove a prima facie case and that the balance of convenience favours extending the inquiry into an offence committed four years ago, Justice Lakshman said that continuing of the inquiry causes no irreparable harm to the petitioner (Avinash Reddy) as he was still not listed as an accused. This viewpoint was reinforced by the Supreme Court, which declared that the probe must be concluded as soon as possible, the judge said. Citing the Supreme Court order dated November 29, 2022, the judge said that he was not inclined to stay the examination of the petitioner under Section 161 of the CrPC, and rejected the interlocutory application.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Considering the submissions made by both the parties, the CBI shall continue the investigation and may summon the petitioner under Section 160 of CrPC, if required. In light of the submission of CBI, the examination of the petitioner under Section 161 of the CrPC shall be audio-video recorded,” the court said. The order said that while Avinash Reddy must be questioned in the presence of his attorney, the latter was not permitted to engage in or interfere with the petitioner’s examination.