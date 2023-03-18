Home Cities Hyderabad

Avinash’s plea for no coercive action rejected

The order said that while Avinash Reddy must be questioned in the presence of his attorney, the latter was not permitted to engage in or interfere with the petitioner’s examination.

Published: 18th March 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

YS Avinash Reddy

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy urging the court to order the CBI not to take any coercive action against him in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Ruling that the petitioner failed to prove a prima facie case and that the balance of convenience favours extending the inquiry into an offence committed four years ago, Justice Lakshman said that continuing of the inquiry causes no irreparable harm to the petitioner (Avinash Reddy) as he was still not listed as an accused.

This viewpoint was reinforced by the Supreme Court, which declared that the probe must be concluded as soon as possible, the judge said. Citing the Supreme Court order dated November 29, 2022, the judge said that he was not inclined to stay the examination of the petitioner under Section 161 of the CrPC, and rejected the interlocutory application.

“Considering the submissions made by both the parties, the CBI shall continue the investigation and may summon the petitioner under Section 160 of CrPC, if required. In light of the submission of CBI, the examination of the petitioner under Section 161 of the CrPC shall be audio-video recorded,” the court said.
The order said that while Avinash Reddy must be questioned in the presence of his attorney, the latter was not permitted to engage in or interfere with the petitioner’s examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp