‘Being extra is my normal’

HYDERABAD: Joker, the Akshay Kumar- Sonakshi Sinha starrer marked the debut of Rick Roy as a major stylist for films way back in 2012. Since then the designer has been neck-deep in work as a stylist for Ghanchakkar, Raaz 3, Himmatwala, Inkaar, Dolly ki Doli, Housefull 2 and Begum Jaan amongst others.

Talking about how his passion for fashion and styling started, he says, “It’s always been there from when I was a kid, it always fascinated me, what went behind all the outfits and costumes in cinemas. Back in my college days, when I was studying in NIFT Mumbai, I was lucky enough to get to work backstage for Mtv fashion show, where I met a few people working in the field and I got the opportunity to understand and assist with styling on a professional basis. Then I met Malaika Arora who basically taught me most of what I’ve learnt and she really helped shape my career. Working with her, I learnt a lot regarding fashion.”

Sharing his roller-coaster journey in the industry, he says, “Luckily, my career has been kind to me so far, there have been low moments of course, but none matter much when you keep in mind all that you are grateful for. I’ve always been a person who approaches opportunities with a positive mindset. It’s been 10 years or more now and I still get excited about every project I get, it all has to offer something different each time.

My first project - the movie Fashion with Kangana really made a difference and then further on, working with Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder on the film Joker, I think provided me further exposure that I couldn’t fathom at that point. As it went on, working with Akshay Kumar in Gabbar awarded me a lot more opportunities and other than that I’m just grateful to have worked with all these amazing people I’m so fond of.”

Further on, speaking about the challenges in his career, he added, “Anything and everything if you see it as a hurdle it becomes so, if you see it as something you can work out then it doesn’t become a huge issue. As a person it’s the attitude I’ve developed that it all gets better with time, I try not to take stress but it’s human to not be okay all the time, I think that is when we should count on the positives. I’m from a middle-class family, I had a decent life and the life I’m leading now has a lot to do with how my parents brought me up, they’ve always taught me to be in a space of self-belief. Even when I started, both my parents were very supportive, my dad had a few concerns but learning how interested and collected I am about my career, he was very encouraging thereon.”

Roy is known to be an accommodating professional who knows how to strike a balance between comprehending what the director wants and when he should take the liberty to add to the celeb’s look. “I don’t go by names really, if you enjoy your work, it’s all wonderful.

I’ve always been inclined towards fashion which is why I always was and am still, absolutely thrilled that I get to work with all the people I am so fond of who are so creative. One of my favourite memories, working on ‘Anarkali disco chali’, really helped me understand the line between trends and some constant looks, and as I mentioned before, Malaika has always been a friend, a mentor and working with celebs who are so genuine it gives you very humble experiences,” he says.

When asked what he has to say for newcomers in the fashion industry, especially now when it seems saturated to an extent, he suggests, “I believe, if you give life a chance, it takes its own shape as long as you have clarity with what you want. And in the industry I would say, it’s really important to keep in mind your sense of style and what makes you unique, like I always say, being extra is my normal.

Personally, you just have to understand that it doesn’t have to get hectic if you don’t want it to be. It’s to each their own really there’s both good and bad in any work field. You should let opportunities flow, you shouldn’t judge work. Learning to navigate through work and life is also a rather necessary thing, because it gets overwhelming in this industry sometimes. And above all, just have fun and look for new experiences every day.”

