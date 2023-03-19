HMWS&SB wins best STP maintenance award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) was conferred the best STP maintenance award at the World Water Awards 2022-23, held in New Delhi on Friday. The award was presented by Union Minister for Water Resources and Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and the citation was received by HMWS&SB Director (projects), Sridhar Babu, on behalf of the Managing Director, M Dana Kishore.

The HMWS&SB submitted its entry under the ‘Best STP-Government Category’ titled ‘Making Hyderabad 100% sewerage treatment city.’ The submission highlighted the newly constructed 31 STPs. The competition was conducted by Water Digest in cooperation with UNICEF and the Ministry of Jal Shakthi.

Out of 65 water-related categories in competition with corporate companies, the HMWS&SB was selected by the jury for the award. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister applauded Hyderabad, particularly the HMWS&SB, for its journey towards 100% sewerage treatment, which was even discussed in the Parliament.

