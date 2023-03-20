GHMC to provide waste collection bags

Home Cities Hyderabad

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the issue of increasing Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in Hyderabad, which are contributing to the unpleasant appearance of the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to provide Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) collection bags, which are called canvas tarpaulin waterproof bags, to sanitation worker groups.

It will help collect and store sweeping garbage until it can be collected by vehicles, instead of disposing of it at GVPs. This initiative aims to reduce the open dumping of trash on roads, which contributes to the creation of GVPs. The GHMC will procure 5,700 MSW collection bags for all 30 circles covering the six GHMC zones.

Another goal of the GHMC is to improve the city’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan Survey this year and enhance the overall cleanliness of Hyderabad. Currently, there are approximately 2,500 GVPs in the city. To combat this, the GHMC has proposed providing MSW collection bags, which are 3.5 feet in height and two feet in diameter. These bags will be procured in a timely manner to address any emergency situations that may arise.

Currently, garbage is being piled up at various GVPs until it can be collected by vehicles, leading to an accumulation of trash in the same area. This unfortunate situation has arisen due to the removal of garbage bins across the city in compliance with solid waste management guidelines.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the civic body will be providing garbage bags to sanitation teams in an effort to reduce the open dumping of trash on roads. GHMC has invited a request for proposal to finalise the unit rate and select agencies for the supply and delivery of MSW collection bags to the GHMC.

The bid winner must deliver the bags to designated locations within the GHMC area using their own transport as directed by authorised officials. The bags must be supplied within seven days of the date of issue of the letter of acceptance, and stringent action will be taken against bidders for any delays in executing the work.

