KTR to throw open LB Nagar flyover soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 760-metre-long and 12-metre-wide flyover on the right side of LB Nagar, taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) is almost ready. It will provide a signal-free passage to the traffic from Hayathnagar to Dilsukhnagar.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate it soon, officials said. The flyover was constructed as part of the GHMC’s special initiative to overcome the increasing traffic congestion in the city.

The inauguration of the three-lane unidirectional carriageway flyover was delayed due to the recent MLC elections. Out of the 47 works undertaken by SRDP, 35 works have been completed so far. Of the 47 works undertaken in SRDP, 32 works were taken up with GHMC funds.

