Property tax: GHMC targets collection of Rs 500 crore in 10 days

The defaulters have been issued warrant notices and red notices, warning them of attaching the properties if they fail to clear the dues.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: With only ten days left before another financial year begins, GHMC has been flooding the phones of over 4.5 lakh property owners in the twin cities, who are yet to pay the pending property tax dues, with SMS reminders to clear the payments. The last date for paying the property tax for the year 2022-23 is March 31.

Till March 20, the civic body collected property tax of around Rs 1,555 crore, which is around Rs 320 crore more as compared to the previous year during the same period. To generate more revenue within this financial year before the closure, the authorities have planned special drives. As part of this, the officials have been given circle-wise allocations and property tax defaulters have been identified.

The defaulters have been issued warrant notices and red notices, warning them of attaching the properties if they fail to clear the dues. “Besides sending notices, legal action will also be initiated against defaulters. A few shops and other establishments in different circles have been sealed,” an official said. The Bill Collectors are visiting door to door and urging the property owners, who have not paid the property tax, to clear the dues and avoid a further 2% monthly interest.   

Between April 1, 2022, and March 20, 2023, over 13 lakh people paid property tax to the tune of Rs 1,555 crore. In the coming 10 days, the civic body has set a target of collecting another Rs 500 crore in property taxes. The highest target of property tax collection of Rs 245 crore is expected from Serilingampally circle followed by Rs 200 crore from Jubilee Hills circle, Rs 181 crore from Khairatabad circle, and Rs 120 crore from Goshamahal.

