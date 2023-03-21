T-Hub to boost Bihar’s startup ecosystem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub recently signed an MoU with the CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar. The objective of this MoU is to collaborate and synergize to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bihar.

During a two-day visit, the T-Hub team participated in a business conclave hosted by the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) to commemorate this occasion. The visit included several events, such as a student face-to-face interaction session, an entrepreneur session with incubated startups at B-hub, a management session with faculty and staff members at CIMP and CMP BIIF, and an official MoU signing ceremony.

Chief Delivery Officer of T-hub, Anish Anthony, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with CIMP BIIF in Bihar to boost the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through this collaboration, they aim to share their expertise and knowledge to create opportunities for the youth, foster innovation and growth, and establish a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar.

