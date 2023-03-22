31,000 fake certificates issued via Mee Seva

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vigilance wing of GHMC submitted a report to the civic body commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar, on the alleged irregularities in issuing birth and death certificates. Officials have found that more than 31,000 fake certificates, including 27,000 birth or death certificates, were issued through Mee Seva centres across the city. Normally, persons who need birth and death certificates under ‘non-availability’ have to obtain certificates through Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) proceedings, by submitting the required documents.

However, in the majority of these cases, certificates were issued without RDO proceedings or document proofs. The vigilance department stated in the report that the irregularities may have occurred due to IT and software loopholes. In some cases, however, it was also found that certificates were issued after receiving money from the people who needed NAC certificates.

Moreover, GHMC Additional Commissioner (health), Shruti Ojha, has started an investigation into the role of GHMC staff in connection with the irregularities. The investigation is looking into which section of GHMC took bribes and helped in issuing these certificates. Ojha is also investigating how many computer operators were involved in the irregularities.

Irregularities may have occurred due to glitches

