Alert SI averts accident after driver suffers epilepsy bout

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alert sub-inspector of police averted a major road accident thereby saving several lives on Tuesday. The navy man-turned-cop, S Karunakar Reddy, 43, was deployed at Pragathi Bhavan in the wake of ABVP activists’ protest call.

When the protesters came to lay a siege to Pragathi Bhavan in protest against the TSPSC paper leakage, the police detained them and got them on the DCM vehicle. About 16 ABVP protesters and five police personnel were on board. While the police were shifting the protesters to Goshamahal police station, the vehicle began moving in a zigzag manner.

The sub-inspector quickly jumped off from the truck’s enclosure and rushed towards the driver’s cabin and found the driver fainted after he had suffered a bout of epilepsy. Fortunately, the vehicle was moving slowly after hitting a tree guard. He immediately stopped the vehicle.

“When I opened the door, the driver was lying unconscious on the seat,” Karunakar Reddy said while speaking to TNIE. Meanwhile, the West Zone DCP Joel Davis appreciated the SI for his presence of mind, and saving lives of dozens of people.

