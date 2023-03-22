Nature has all solutions 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

HYDERABAD: Getting rid of the conventional and complicated waste management systems, BlueDrop Enviro has come up with a unique solution to tackle the problem. Using natural systems such as constructed wetlands, the company has developed technology to treat waste using nature-based and sustainable solutions.

The Hyderabad-based company specialises in wastewater treatment using sustainable practices and has expertise in sewage treatment plants (STP), effluent treatment plants (ETP), and common effluent treatment plants (CETP). It also works to rejuvenate polluted water bodies, lakes, and sewage canals. Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, HPCL, University of Hyderabad and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited are among its clientele.

The company was also awarded the ‘Telangana State Industry Award’ by the State government. “All residential complexes and industries are required to treat the water that they are releasing in the form of waste from the campuses. For the past 30 years, there are several technologies being used across India but unfortunately, we still see a lot of waste water coming out untreated and reaching natural water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans. On top of it, the systems deployed are conventional, more operation and maintenance intensive,” said Ganges Reddy, MD and CEO of BlueDrop Enviro.

He mentioned that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in its report in 2021, audited around 1200 such projects and found around 10 per cent projects to be defunct and over 78 per cent of them non-compliant, “meaning they’re not treating the water to the standard that is required to be met before they discharge the water forward,” he said.

In India, according to Reddy, the problem of water security exists not because of lack of water, but rather, due to the unavailability of fresh water. “If you observe some polluted water bodies closely, you will realise that there are poisonous gases emanating from water. These anaerobic gases add to the air pollution,” said Reddy.

Therefore, the solution that the company brings in, is to eradicate the use of conventional water treatment plants and introduce natural and sustainable ways of treating water, which are also economical. “Forced Bed Aerated Constructed Wetlands is a technology that mimics the functionality of natural aquatic systems, eventually helping in remediating water pollution,” he said.

The technology introduced by the company is not only sustainable but also economical, as it cuts down the life-cycle cost by about 50 per cent. The company aims to build wetlands where children would feel free to come and play. “These systems, they look like parks and hide all the complexity of engineering in the system. Operators can easily manage and maintain the systems for decades,” said Reddy.

Being a mechanical engineer by profession, who spent almost two decades in the United States, working in the Information Technology sector, Georges Reddy has been working relentlessly to find sustainable solutions for treating wastewater for the past six years. The company, which runs over 1300 projects across India, aims to expand its growth in the urban space, providing solutions that are least intrusive.

