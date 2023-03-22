Home Cities Hyderabad

Nature has all solutions 

The technology introduced by the company is not only sustainable but also economical, as it cuts down the life-cycle cost by about 50 per cent.

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. | Express

By Shrimansi Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Getting rid of the conventional and complicated waste management systems, BlueDrop Enviro has come up with a unique solution to tackle the problem. Using natural systems such as constructed wetlands, the company has developed technology to treat waste using nature-based and sustainable solutions.

The Hyderabad-based company specialises in wastewater treatment using sustainable practices and has expertise in sewage treatment plants (STP), effluent treatment plants (ETP), and common effluent treatment plants (CETP). It also works to rejuvenate polluted water bodies, lakes, and sewage canals. Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, HPCL, University of Hyderabad and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited are among its clientele.

The company was also awarded the ‘Telangana State Industry Award’ by the State government. “All residential complexes and industries are required to treat the water that they are releasing in the form of waste from the campuses. For the past 30 years, there are several technologies being used across India but unfortunately, we still see a lot of waste water coming out untreated and reaching natural water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans. On top of it, the systems deployed are conventional, more operation and maintenance intensive,” said Ganges Reddy, MD and CEO of BlueDrop Enviro.

He mentioned that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in its report in 2021, audited around 1200 such projects and found around 10 per cent projects to be defunct and over 78 per cent of them non-compliant, “meaning they’re not treating the water to the standard that is required to be met before they discharge the water forward,” he said. 

In India, according to Reddy, the problem of water security exists not because of lack of water, but rather, due to the unavailability of fresh water. “If you observe some polluted water bodies closely, you will realise that there are poisonous gases emanating from water. These anaerobic gases add to the air pollution,” said Reddy.

Ganges Reddy

Therefore, the solution that the company brings in, is to eradicate the use of conventional water treatment plants and introduce natural and sustainable ways of treating water, which are also economical. “Forced Bed Aerated Constructed Wetlands is a technology that mimics the functionality of natural aquatic systems, eventually helping in remediating water pollution,” he said.

The technology introduced by the company is not only sustainable but also economical, as it cuts down the life-cycle cost by about 50 per cent. The company aims to build wetlands where children would feel free to come and play. “These systems, they look like parks and hide all the complexity of engineering in the system. Operators can easily manage and maintain the systems for decades,” said Reddy. 

Being a mechanical engineer by profession, who spent almost two decades in the United States, working in the Information Technology sector, Georges Reddy has been working relentlessly to find sustainable solutions for treating wastewater for the past six years. The company, which runs over 1300 projects across India, aims to expand its growth in the urban space, providing solutions that are least intrusive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BlueDrop Enviro STP CETP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp