CSIR, Israel firm ink pact for Covid drug research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) recently announced partnership with 101 Therapeutics, Israel, to conduct clinical trials for a novel COVID-19 drug with significant therapeutic potential.

This collaboration is the outcome of CSIR’s initiative to connect its healthcare labs with nominated industries in Israel. The aim is to develop innovative solutions that are affordable and accessible to the Indian population.

CSIR-IICT will serve as the knowledge partner for the clinical trial study, offering expert guidance, monitoring, and seamless execution of the program in collaboration with the chosen Contract Research Organization (CRO) identified by 101 Therapeutics Ltd.

