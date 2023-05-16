Cyber police raid Youth Congress office in Hyderabad, seize electronic devices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police reportedly detained several Youth Congress workers for a brief period on Monday evening. Sources said that the cops in plainclothes arrived at the Youth Congress’ social media war room in Banjara Hills and confiscated their electronic devices without a warrant.

An employee at the office, Rajesh, said, “Initially, two people arrived at our office at around 6.30 pm and enquired about our boss, Prashanth. Later, they confiscated the electronic devices and took us forcibly to the Basheerbagh cybercrime police station. We were let off at around 8.30 pm with instructions to appear tomorrow morning (Tuesday).”

Telangana Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy told TNIE that they had been collecting public data through RTI Act and analysing the same. “We have collected information on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency (Gajwel) and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s constituency (Sircilla).

To take this information to people, we have also planned a bus yatra starting from the Telangana Formation Day. This clampdown comes a day after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar attributed Congress’ win in the recently held Assembly elections to the campaign run by Youth Congress on social media platforms,” he added.

