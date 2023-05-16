Home Cities Hyderabad

Techie riding bike on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad dies in mishap

Since all of them were new to the city, they had gone around with the help of Google Maps.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old Infosys employee died when he along with a group of eight of his friends took the PVNR Expressway without realising that two-wheelers were prohibited on the elevated road. He was trying to reach his destination with the aid of Google Maps.

The deceased, Charan, from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was working at the Pocharam branch of Infosys near Gatkesar. He along with his friends set out on their three bikes to see the new Secretariat building, Ambedkar statue and Necklace Road. After seeing Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in the evening, they were heading towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad at about 2.30 am on Sunday from Mehdipatnam side.

Since all of them were new to the city, they had gone around with the help of Google Maps. Charan who was driving the bike while his pillion-rider friend was giving directions with the help of Google Maps realised that the road was out of bounds for two-wheelers. In his attempt to turn back, he skidded and fell on the road. At the same time, a car heading towards the airport knocked down Charan.

He suffered a grievous head injury and died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Two of his friends who were pillion-riding on Charan’s bike also suffered injuries in the accident. A case under Section 304 of IPC has been registered, according to SI Satya Narendra. He said they will collect the CCTV footage at the entry and exit points of the expressway to identify the four-wheeler.

