GHMC to do away with flawed rumble strips

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the public outcry, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a halt to the transverse bar road markings, commonly known as rumble strips, on major arterial roads. The move aims to provide relief to the city’s two-wheeler riders who have faced numerous challenges while navigating these roads.

GHMC officials have acknowledged technical flaws in the existing rumble strips, which were installed with excessive thickness, inadequate spacing, and in excessive numbers, deviating from the guidelines set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

To address these concerns, the rumble strips will either be rectified by reducing their thickness from 15 mm to 5 mm or completely removed from the roads. An estimated 1,995 to 2,000 rumble strips have been laid on arterial roads throughout the city.

The decision will bring immense relief to motorists who have experienced back and disc problems, spinal cord disorders, and other health issues due to the uneven surfaces of the rumble strips. Additionally, the strips have been causing damage to vehicles, prompting growing complaints from citizens. The thickness of the rumble strips within GHMC limits will now adhere to the specified guidelines, not exceeding 5 mm.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao expressed dissatisfaction with the situation and called upon GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Engineer-in-Chief Mohd. Ziauddin to take immediate action. The GHMC authorities have responded by instructing superintending engineers and executive engineers of the maintenance wing to suspend the installation of rumble strips until further notice. However, measures to ensure pedestrian safety, such as zebra crossings and stop lines, will continue to be implemented in accordance with relevant IRC codes as part of speed calming measures.

GHMC officials have highlighted that the rumble strips, designed to alert drivers with vibrations, have instead resulted in uncomfortable rides and inconveniences, primarily affecting two-wheeler riders. A circular has been issued, directing the concerned officials to halt the installation of rumble strips until further notice.In May of last year, the State government implemented uniform speed limits throughout the GHMC area.

HYDERABAD: Responding to the public outcry, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a halt to the transverse bar road markings, commonly known as rumble strips, on major arterial roads. The move aims to provide relief to the city’s two-wheeler riders who have faced numerous challenges while navigating these roads. GHMC officials have acknowledged technical flaws in the existing rumble strips, which were installed with excessive thickness, inadequate spacing, and in excessive numbers, deviating from the guidelines set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC). To address these concerns, the rumble strips will either be rectified by reducing their thickness from 15 mm to 5 mm or completely removed from the roads. An estimated 1,995 to 2,000 rumble strips have been laid on arterial roads throughout the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The decision will bring immense relief to motorists who have experienced back and disc problems, spinal cord disorders, and other health issues due to the uneven surfaces of the rumble strips. Additionally, the strips have been causing damage to vehicles, prompting growing complaints from citizens. The thickness of the rumble strips within GHMC limits will now adhere to the specified guidelines, not exceeding 5 mm. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao expressed dissatisfaction with the situation and called upon GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Engineer-in-Chief Mohd. Ziauddin to take immediate action. The GHMC authorities have responded by instructing superintending engineers and executive engineers of the maintenance wing to suspend the installation of rumble strips until further notice. However, measures to ensure pedestrian safety, such as zebra crossings and stop lines, will continue to be implemented in accordance with relevant IRC codes as part of speed calming measures. GHMC officials have highlighted that the rumble strips, designed to alert drivers with vibrations, have instead resulted in uncomfortable rides and inconveniences, primarily affecting two-wheeler riders. A circular has been issued, directing the concerned officials to halt the installation of rumble strips until further notice.In May of last year, the State government implemented uniform speed limits throughout the GHMC area.