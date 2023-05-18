Home Cities Hyderabad

Special sanitation drive in all ULBs in Hyderabad

Published: 18th May 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 10:54 AM

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the upcoming monsoon season, a special sanitation drive will be conducted in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) except the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from May 19 to 27 under the supervision of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration.

During this drive, the ULBs are required to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection, source segregation and the immediate transportation and proper treatment of all waste. Additionally, debris should be cleared, roadside vegetation should be trimmed and desilting of major and minor drains in the ULBs should be carried out, the instructions said.

Any dilapidated buildings within respective ULB limits should either be demolished or marked as “not fit for residing” after issuing notices, ULBs have been told. Proper maintenance and waste disposal procedures should be followed at all chicken, mutton, and fish centres. Commercial areas should have 100% segregated waste collection. Households should empty water containers, such as air coolers, drip pans, cement tanks, metal drums, earthen jars and discarded waste vessels.

The Additional Collectors for Local Bodies must ensure the implementation of these measures. District Collectors should urgently review progress on these tasks and ensure that the necessary equipment and chemicals are available.

