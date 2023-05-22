Advocate files plaint against GHMC dogcatcher

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An advocate lodged a complaint against a dogcatcher of the GHMC Khairatabad Zone for allegedly impounding two healthy dogs. Though they were set free upon her repeated requests, one died of infection and the other is critical. Punjagutta police have registered a case under Section 11 of PCA Act and launched an investigation into the case.

P P Vardhanamma, in her complaint, said, “Two black dogs were sterilized and very healthy at the time they were caught by the GHMC dogcatcher. As per ABC rules 2023, neutered dogs should not be picked up by the GHMC.”After repeated follow-ups to the GHMC officials, at 9.30 am on May 17 the two dogs were found in a critical condition when they were released in our locality, the advocate said.

“I have done de-worming of these dogs with my own funds. Since I feed and follow my community dogs closely, I know that this dog did not have a tick infestation problem and the dog is extremely healthy until the last seen. The 2 neutered healthy black community dogs (approximately 3 years) were picked up by Deepak and returned in critical condition and out of which one dog died today morning, and another dog is in a critical condition and needs to be treated at the earliest,” she added.

HYDERABAD: An advocate lodged a complaint against a dogcatcher of the GHMC Khairatabad Zone for allegedly impounding two healthy dogs. Though they were set free upon her repeated requests, one died of infection and the other is critical. Punjagutta police have registered a case under Section 11 of PCA Act and launched an investigation into the case. P P Vardhanamma, in her complaint, said, “Two black dogs were sterilized and very healthy at the time they were caught by the GHMC dogcatcher. As per ABC rules 2023, neutered dogs should not be picked up by the GHMC.”After repeated follow-ups to the GHMC officials, at 9.30 am on May 17 the two dogs were found in a critical condition when they were released in our locality, the advocate said. “I have done de-worming of these dogs with my own funds. Since I feed and follow my community dogs closely, I know that this dog did not have a tick infestation problem and the dog is extremely healthy until the last seen. The 2 neutered healthy black community dogs (approximately 3 years) were picked up by Deepak and returned in critical condition and out of which one dog died today morning, and another dog is in a critical condition and needs to be treated at the earliest,” she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });