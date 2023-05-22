Partially cloudy sky brings little respite from heat in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad continues to remain in the grip of scorching hot weather, with maximum temperatures consistently exceeding 420 Celsius. However, on Sunday, partially cloudy skies brought a little respite. On Sunday, Gachibowli recorded the highest temperature in the city at 42.20 C, followed by BHEL (420 C), Kanchanbagh (41.10 C), and Nampally (410 C). Most areas in Hyderabad experienced temperatures above 400C.

In north Telangana, mercury levels recently crossed 450 Celsius. Bhadradri Kothagudem district was the hottest in the State, with the maximum temperature reaching 46.40 C as heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region. The temperatures, however, slightly dropped in many districts on Sunday due to cloudy weather during the daytime. According to IMD, the prevailing weather is influenced by a trough extending from west Bihar to north Telangana through Chhattisgarh, at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Over the next few days, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected to occur at isolated places in districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to be around 390 C and 270 C, respectively.

